St Finbarr’s win again to top Cork league

Barrs defeated Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh to progress to semi-final stage
St Finbarr’s win again to top Cork league

St. Finbarr's Cillian Myers Murray scored six points against Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 16:26
John Coleman

Cork SFL round-up

Reigning county champions St Finbarr’s finish on top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they defeated Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh by 0-15 to 0-13 in Togher on Thursday evening. Cillian Myers Murray continued his fine form, kicking 0-6, while rising stars Ethan Twomey and Ben O’Connor also had a couple of points each.

They will be joined in the final four by Éire Óg, who finished in second spot, after Kiskeam ended Ballincollig’s chances of leapfrogging their neighbours from Ovens as Sean O’Sullivan and Michael Herlihy kicked 0-7 between them to help the Duhallow side to a 0-10 to 0-8 win. The win secured Kiskeam fifth position and the final place in next year’s Division 1 ahead of Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh.

Goals from Cathal Maguire, Conor Nolan and Robbie Minihane ensured third place for Castlehaven, after they defeated Mallow by 3-9 to 0-15. The loss left Mallow bottom of Division 1A and means they drop to Division 3 next year. Elsewhere St Michael’s defeated Newcestown by 3-3 to 0-10, Eric Hegarty, Liam Sullivan, and Adam Hennessey with the goals, meaning both sides will play in Division 2 next season, as will Fermoy.

Nemo Rangers topped Division 1B after beating Clyda Rovers by 2-15 to 0-7 on Tuesday before completing their campaign with a 3-13 to 1-5 win over Cill na Martra on Sunday. Stephen Cronin and Luke Connolly both hit the net against Clyda while Connolly, Barry O’Driscoll and Ronan Dalton goaled on Sunday.

Cill na Martra will still join them in the final four as they finished level with Valley Rovers but edged the Innishannon men on the head-to-head after Valleys lost to Carrigaline by 0-9 to 0-7.

Carbery Rangers finished in fourth spot after losing to Clonakilty in their final game by 0-11 to 1-5. Peadar O’Rourke found the net for the Rosscarbery side, but Conor Daly kicked 0-3 for Clon and Gearóid Barry hit 0-2 to take them off the bottom of the table.

Goals from Darragh Kelly and Tomás Sheehy secured Douglas fifth position and a 2-11 to 1-8 win over Ilen Rovers as the West Cork side finished bottom and will play Division 3 football next season.

Finally, two Jamie Davis goals helped O’Donovan Rossa to a 2-11 to 1-10 win over Clyda Rovers as both sides will play in Division 2 in 2023.

Semi-finals: St Finbarr’s v Cill na Martra; Nemo Rangers v Éire Óg.

More in this section

Armagh v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Pat Spillane: A shame on all the players involved
Damian Casey remembered as fantastic hurler and man of integrity at funeral Damian Casey remembered as fantastic hurler and man of integrity at funeral
GAA National Strategy Launch Clear the air: GAA President concerned by foul language on sidelines and stands
<p>ON THE MARCH: Galway players celebrate winning the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park, Dublin. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Galway advance after breathless, controversial win over Armagh

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices