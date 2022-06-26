St Finbarr’s win again to top Cork league

Cork SFL round-up

Reigning county champions St Finbarr’s finish on top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they defeated Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh by 0-15 to 0-13 in Togher on Thursday evening. Cillian Myers Murray continued his fine form, kicking 0-6, while rising stars Ethan Twomey and Ben O’Connor also had a couple of points each.

They will be joined in the final four by Éire Óg, who finished in second spot, after Kiskeam ended Ballincollig’s chances of leapfrogging their neighbours from Ovens as Sean O’Sullivan and Michael Herlihy kicked 0-7 between them to help the Duhallow side to a 0-10 to 0-8 win. The win secured Kiskeam fifth position and the final place in next year’s Division 1 ahead of Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh.

Goals from Cathal Maguire, Conor Nolan and Robbie Minihane ensured third place for Castlehaven, after they defeated Mallow by 3-9 to 0-15. The loss left Mallow bottom of Division 1A and means they drop to Division 3 next year. Elsewhere St Michael’s defeated Newcestown by 3-3 to 0-10, Eric Hegarty, Liam Sullivan, and Adam Hennessey with the goals, meaning both sides will play in Division 2 next season, as will Fermoy.

Nemo Rangers topped Division 1B after beating Clyda Rovers by 2-15 to 0-7 on Tuesday before completing their campaign with a 3-13 to 1-5 win over Cill na Martra on Sunday. Stephen Cronin and Luke Connolly both hit the net against Clyda while Connolly, Barry O’Driscoll and Ronan Dalton goaled on Sunday.

Cill na Martra will still join them in the final four as they finished level with Valley Rovers but edged the Innishannon men on the head-to-head after Valleys lost to Carrigaline by 0-9 to 0-7.

Carbery Rangers finished in fourth spot after losing to Clonakilty in their final game by 0-11 to 1-5. Peadar O’Rourke found the net for the Rosscarbery side, but Conor Daly kicked 0-3 for Clon and Gearóid Barry hit 0-2 to take them off the bottom of the table.

Goals from Darragh Kelly and Tomás Sheehy secured Douglas fifth position and a 2-11 to 1-8 win over Ilen Rovers as the West Cork side finished bottom and will play Division 3 football next season.

Finally, two Jamie Davis goals helped O’Donovan Rossa to a 2-11 to 1-10 win over Clyda Rovers as both sides will play in Division 2 in 2023.

Semi-finals: St Finbarr’s v Cill na Martra; Nemo Rangers v Éire Óg.