Pat Spillane: A shame on all the players involved

There were chaotic scenes at the end of normal time during the All-Ireland senior football quarter-final between Armagh and Galway.

RTÉ's Pat Spillane called the scenes disgusting.

"We should be here talking about a great game but instead we're talking about disgraceful scenes. A shame on all players involved. This is terrible and it's a shame on all the players.

"Holy god, we've so many rules and regulations here in Croke Park. There's a million rules and regulations. And you're seeing two teams running in at the same spot, it's crazy."

There seemed to be a incident of eye gouging between a Galway player and a non-playing member of the Armagh team.

"You have fellas who are not subs involved. Fellas will have to get red cards, the possible eye gouging, which looked like eye gouging was done by a fella who isn't on the official panel. That was disgraceful, scandalous. And shame on all involved.

"We should be talking about a brilliant game of football. I'm jealous of the hurling boys, every day they're praising and enthusiastic and I say I'd love to get a game and we finally get a game and then they went and destroyed it."

Unsavoury scenes at the end of normal time. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Colm Boyle said he felt sympathy for the officials.

Oisín McConville said, "these are things we shouldn't hide behind no matter what county you're from. People talk about unsavoury. It's not, it's disgusting.

"It's something we don't want to see."

Galway's Seán Kelly and Armagh's Aidan Nugent have both been red carded ahead of extra time.