Tony Leen: Cork aren’t measuring progress on the scoreboard for the moment

When a defeat ends your season, no one should be keeping score.

Cork got about as close to Dublin as their legs and nous would take them at Croke Park on Saturday, and when they are processing the takeaways for use in 2023, the eleven-point deficit is of little material significance.

John Cleary’s Championship progress halted right about the time and place virtually everyone assumed it would, but the value of what’s been mined from the 0-21 to 0-10 loss has yet to be determined.

It should be all upside.

Someone punting on a Saturday surprise at Croke Park got poor value for their wager. Derry carved Clare open at will in a manner Cork were simply not prepared to countenance in the second quarter-final of the weekend. John Cleary hadn’t a pre-season as manager to bring the full rigours of a system into play so he has erected something straightforward. Though Concerned from the Deep South might have dreaded the prospect of an early shellacking from Dublin, Cork’s set up, with Seanie Powter as the linchpin, offers little initial encouragement to opposition. Though they might have conceded 44 points to Kerry and Dublin, there was no goal leaked.

Dublin operate on a different plain to Cork in terms of speed of thought, tactical finesse and execution under duress and the only way the Cork men can close the gap is to be taking small, short breaths in this sort of thin air as frequently as possible.

Though Division 2 of the Allianz League next year has a hot look about it - with the likes of Dublin, Derry, Roscommon, Meath and Clare to contend with - Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final is an encouraging baseline to begin from.

Croke Park, with its yawning spaces, doesn’t offer the sort of confined comfort of a Páirc Ui Rinn, irrespective of what the square metres might say. Once Dessie Farrell’s Dublin ramped up the intensity on both sides of the ball after half-time, pockets of space that seemed as small as a labourer’s cottage early doors began to resemble throughways. They were as sure as gold to gas out in the last quarter. Cork’s desire not to give up any goal chance meant conceding an amount of cheap frees for Dean Rock to build the score.

The Leinster champions might have been frustrated with their own first-half tempo but Cork offered the same solidity and shape as they had against Kerry in the Munster Championship semi-final. But for some wayward efforts on goal, the challengers might have been all-aboard at the interval. They adorned some nice build-up play with fine scores from Hurley, McSweeney and O’Mahony but left other presentable chances after them.

The stock of Cork football has been bouncing along the trading room floor over the last couple of seasons and the stability that staying in Division 2 offered has provided the cornerstone to rebuild. Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final was played without Killian O’Hanlon, Liam O’Donovan, Conor Corbett, Kevin Flahive and, for the most part, Sean Meehan, a quintet that would be well-placed to start on Cleary’s best fifteen. The likes of John Cooper, Cathail O’Mahony, Steven Sherlock and Paul Ring mightn’t have shown the full extent of their worth this time out but there are only positives from the experience for them too.

That Dublin advanced without the cut of James McCarthy and thrust of Con O’Callaghan serves notice that whoever outlasts them is best-positioned to carry the day on July 24th. Niall Scully and Jonny Cooper displayed boundless energy and once they had emerged from the dressing room review, it was immediately apparent the instructions from Farrell’s management was to ratchet up the squeeze on Cork. They were never required to reach for extra gears as Cleary’s side started turning ball over and struggling to get off shots in advanced positions.

Throughout a one-sided second half, the diminutive Sean Powter stood tall time and again for Cork and is a lock for an All-Star nomination. Brian Hurley underlined for a national audience what most in Cork have long recognised – he’ll cause headaches for the best defenders.

Cork manager John Cleary speaks to his players after the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final loss to Dublin.

The Cork defence was caught on its heels as Niall Scully nipped into one of the growing gaps on 37 minutes. He was fouled for the opening free of the second period which Rock converted with ease. The second half followed in a similar vein, and it took Cork the most part of 22 minutes to claim a score. Hurley fashioned a couple of quarter-chances with his clever movement but Cooper and co were wise to it.

Whether it thoroughly scrutinises Dublin’s readiness for Kerry or a rejuvenated Mayo in a fortnight is the sort of imponderable Farrell will be chewing over next week. He said afterwards that McCarthy and O’Callaghan were in a race against time to be fit for July 10, fully aware the latter is the only forward in the country beyond David Clifford that opposition frames their defensive structure around.

Speaking of the wunderkind from Fossa, the introduction of Eoghan O’Donnell, Dublin’s hurling full-back, late in the piece against Cork, had the look of something being slow-cooked for a potential semi-final against the Kingdom.

In their quiet moments, the Dublin dressing room would accept that Clifford has proved an aggravating stone in their shoe, and they might be readying O’Donnell for said duties if the pairing arose.

Cork’s review can be more considered. It is unclear if Keith Ricken will return to the senior position in the management team for 2023 but if not, Cleary has indicated already that he is up to the task if required. He has a good coaching and selection ticket alongside him, and there are already positive vibes emanating from the playing group regarding the work of former defender James Loughrey.

Cleary may not even remember this Dublin scoreline in a month’s time. The gap he and Cork football should be concerning themselves with it is measured in fathoms, not goals and points.