Rory Gallagher: Derry have come a massive long way

Rory Gallagher admits Derry have come a long way from Division 4 to the All-Ireland's last four - all inside three years.

The Oak Leafers played in the league's lowest tier in 2019 but when Gallagher took over later that year he immediately turned things around.

They were desperately unlucky not to be promoted to Division 1 this year - failing to go up despite taking 11 points from a possible 14 - and subsequently won a first Ulster title in 24 years before qualifying for a first All-Ireland semi-final since 2004.

Clare were summarily dismissed by Gallagher's side who swept to a double scores, 14-point quarter-final win at Croke Park.

"They've come a massive long way," said Gallagher of his group. "But, you know, that's probably more to the outside world, once myself and the rest of the coaches and the management team got our teeth into it, we knew we had a lot of good quality.

"Yes, it's a big leap but it's also, from our point of view, about fulfilling your potential and our job, our aim, and what we all want as part of the group, is to get the most out of ourselves and to enjoy it every step of the way.

"Look, part of that's going to be when things go your way and games don't always go your way. We bounced back from a very dark day in Owenbeg against Galway in this year's league and responded well, it's really enjoyable. There will be ups and downs but we'll enjoy the ride as best we can."

Gallagher said the plan was to open up Clare as early as possible, something they achieved with two goals inside 13 minutes.

"We had a good idea that Clare's game plan was going to be to keep the thing very tight and conservative and they set their stall out that way, conceding the kick-outs," said the former Donegal boss.

"We wanted to open up the game as early as possible and while we missed a number of point chances, I thought we took the goals very well early on and it left Clare having to change tack which didn't suit the way they wanted to go about it."