No Con O'Callaghan in Dublin squad to face Cork in quarter-final

Dublin manager Dessie Farrelll has made three changes from the side that started in the Leinster Final win over Kildare last month.
Jonny Cooper, Niall Scully and Paddy Small come into the starting XV in place of James McCarthy, Lorcan O’Dell and Con O’Callaghan.
There is a first appearance in a Dublin football squad for the Dublin hurlers' full back Eoghan O'Donnell.
E Comerford; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; J Small, J Cooper, S Bugler; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, B Howard, C Kilkenny; C Costello, D Rock, P Small.
D O'Hanlon, A Byrne, D Byrne, D Lacey, R McGarry, A McGowan, C Murphy, E Ó Conghaile, L O'Dell, E O'Donnell, B O'Leary.