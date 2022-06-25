No Con O'Callaghan in Dublin squad to face Cork in quarter-final

Dublin manager Dessie Farrelll has made three changes from the side that started in the Leinster Final win over Kildare last month
No Con O'Callaghan in Dublin squad to face Cork in quarter-final

ABSENTEE: Con O'Callaghan of Dublin in action against Kevin Flynn of Kildare during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 14:28
TJ Galvin

Dublin manager Dessie Farrelll has made three changes from the side that started in the Leinster Final win over Kildare last month.

Jonny Cooper, Niall Scully and Paddy Small come into the starting XV in place of James McCarthy, Lorcan O’Dell and Con O’Callaghan.

There is a first appearance in a Dublin football squad for the Dublin hurlers' full back Eoghan O'Donnell.

DUBLIN: E Comerford; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; J Small, J Cooper, S Bugler; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, B Howard, C Kilkenny; C Costello, D Rock, P Small.

Subs: D O'Hanlon, A Byrne, D Byrne, D Lacey, R McGarry, A McGowan, C Murphy, E Ó Conghaile, L O'Dell, E O'Donnell, B O'Leary.

