Padraic Joyce sticks to the tried and trusted for Armagh clash

Galway manager Padraic Joyce has named an unchanged side from the Connacht final for Sunday's eagerly awaited quarter-final clash with Armagh.
Full back Seán Mulkerrin is the only long-term absentee with the full forward line in particular looking very dangerous with Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, and Shane Walsh all capable of being match winners on their day.
Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Sean Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.