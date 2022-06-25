Clare and Derry make one change apiece for quarter-final clash

Colm Collins and Rory Gallagher have both named their sides for Saturday's novel quarter-final encounter in Croke Park
SETTLED SIDE: Clare manager Colm Collins after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Clare and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 11:43
TJ Galvin

Clare boss Colm Collins has named his team for Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Derry at 3:45pm in Croke Park.

Cillian Brennan is back in the Banner side having overcome a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since Clare lost to Limerick in the Munster SFC quarter-final at the end of April.

Brennan returns to the side with Alan Sweeney making way and Cian O’Dea moving to the half-back line.

Derry boss Rory Gallagher has been able to select corner forward Niall Loughlin who has recovered from a niggling back injury to be included. 

The Ulster champions are at full-strength for what will be their first outing since claiming the provincial title for the first time since 1998.

Clare: Tristan O’Callaghan; Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan, Cillian Rouine; Cian O’Dea, Ciaran Russell, Jamie Malone; Darren O’Neill, Cathal O’Connor; Pearse Lillis, Eoin Cleary, Emmet McMahon; Podge Collins, Keelan Sexton, Aaron Griffin.

Subs: David Sexton, Eoghan Collins, Gavin Cooney, Ciaran Downes, Darragh McDonagh, Joe McGann, Ciaran Morrissey, Brendan Rouine, Alan Sweeney, David Tubridy, Daniel Walsh.

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Christopher McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGroagan; Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley; Paul Cassidy, Shea Downey, Ethan Doherty; Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin.

Subs: Conlann Bradley, Paul McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, Ben McCarron, Anton Tohill, Lachlann Murray, Niall Toner, Declan Cassidy, Mark Doherty, Matthew Downey, Oisin McWilliams.

