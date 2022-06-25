Weekend GAA Previews: Galway to maintain momentum

Both Dublin and Mayo are through to the knockout stages so it’s perhaps a case of landing a psychological blow before they possibly meet again later in the championship
ON THE SPOT: Dublin’s Hannah Tyrell scores a goal from a penalty. Pic: Ryan Byrne, INPHO

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 07:20
John Fogarty

SATURDAY

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC semi-finals

Galway v Derry, Parnell Park 1pm (S. Laverty, Antrim) Live TG4

Galway, like Kerry, recovered impressively from losing out in a provincial final to win their quarter-final. Dublin was a great scalp but then Derry have also taken notes having lost their Ulster decider and beaten a fine Cork side. They really frustrated Cork in Portlaoise and can do the same to Galway. 

Verdict: Galway

Mayo v Kerry, O'Connor Park 2.45pm (S. Mulhare, Laois) Live TG4

You have to commend Kerry for the way they were able to adapt to facing and beating Tyrone after suffering that surprise Munster final defeat to Cork. Now it’s they who represent the province in the last four and they should be able to return to a more conventional style to squeeze past a strong Mayo outfit.

Verdict: Kerry.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 2, Round 4

Antrim v Galway, Dunloy 4pm (J. Dermody)

It has been all too easy for Galway thus far. The trip might be a taxing one and Antrim have shown promise but the Tribe won’t want to arrest their momentum. 

Verdict: Galway

Limerick v Down, Cappamore 4pm (J. Heffernan)

A couple of chastening results for Limerick thus far. Down have a point on the board after drawing with Antrim but the home side can take something. 

Verdict: Draw

Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park 2pm (C. McAllister)

Going to Kilkenny at any time is difficult. However, Offaly’s confidence is bound to be low after some heavy defeats and another will be difficult to avoid. 

Verdict: Kilkenny

TG4 Ladies All-Ireland SFC  Round 3 

Group A

Cavan v Tipperary, Breffni Park 2pm (D. Carolan)

A battle to avoid bottom spot, which should bring out the best in both. Tipperary are ahead on score difference right now but don’t seem to have the firepower of the home side. 

Verdict: Cavan

Dublin v Mayo, MW Hire O’Moore Park 7.15pm (B. Rice) Live TG4

Both teams are through to the knockout stages so it’s perhaps a case of landing a psychological blow before they possibly meet again later in the championship.  

Verdict: Dublin.

Group B

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds 2pm (E. Cuthbert)

The point Armagh gained against Meath would come in real handy if this one ends up in a stalemate too. Armagh should have too much for their neighbours, though. 

Verdict: Armagh

Group C

Kerry v Westmeath, Fitzgerald Stadium 1pm (S. Curley)

Westmeath had it tough going in their opener against Galway, who were beaten by Kerry. The Kingdom will not want to take their foot off the pedal. 

Verdict: Kerry

Group D

Cork v Waterford, MW Hire O’Moore Park 5pm (J. Murphy) Live TG4

Waterford are already stranded in this group and Cork, who were impressive seeing off Donegal, will want to sustain their morale going into the quarter-finals. 

Verdict: Cork

