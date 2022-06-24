One change to the Mayo team for quarter-final clash with Kerry

Mayo manager James Horan has made one change to his starting fifteen ahead of their All-Ireland Football Quarter-Final clash with Kerry this Sunday at 4:00pm in Croke Park.
Jordan Flynn returns to the team in place of Jason Doherty. Flynn came off the bench against Kildare in Round 2 of the Qualifiers landing a late fortuitous goal in their 2-13 to 0-14 victory.
Diarmuid O'Connor is named to start at centre forward with Flynn on the wing. Ryan O'Donoghue does not make the starting 15 despite rumours he would return from injury.
Rob Hennelly; Lee Keegan, Oisin Mullin, Enda Hession; Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin; Aidan O'Shea, Matthew Ruane; Jordan Flynn, Diarmuid O'Connor, Conor Loftus; James Carr, Jack Carney, Cillian O'Connor.