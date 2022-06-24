Aidan O'Mahony: 'It's Kerry's to lose this year'

FOUR-time All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Mahony believes Kerry tick all the boxes this year to claim a 38th Sam Maguire - "hand on heart I think it’s Kerry’s to lose this year," the Rathmore man reckons.

He told the Paddy Power website: "The form where it is at now, it’s a massive test against Mayo at the weekend and they need that. Kerry need a big game where it comes to the crunch and they answer big questions because they’ve been caught by Tyrone, they’ve been caught by Cork. So I think now is the time to stand up and then you’re coming into another All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin. But I think the time is right for Kerry to win an All-Ireland this year.”

Just as many feel Mayo are a timely challenge for the Kingdom, O'Mahony also believes that will work in reverse: “Mayo would probably look at Kerry as the ideal opposition, because Mayo are a team that feeds on a higher power coming against him. You look at the game against Dublin last year. They're one of those teams that if they come up against the big opposition, it seems to bring them to a new level again, and I just think they have nothing to lose.

"They've played poorly in all the games. If you're winning games and playing poorly. It's a great sign of a team and all you need to do is peak once or twice and I think they look at Kerry and think to themselves that we were very disappointed with the league final and we need to respond. Last year they made the All-Ireland final and they’ll probably themselves and say “Right, we didn't do ourselves justice against Tyrone.” So they probably will be looking at Kerry thinking “This is the ideal opposite opposition we need."

O’Mahony says the high expectations in Kerry are not arrogance, just expectation.

"It comes from the Kerry golden years where no matter what you do you're judged on All-Irelands. I know myself retiring you will never mention how many Munster medals or All-Stars you win - you're judged on All-Irelands. I think it's a great thing for any player when you come into that kind of setup because there's high expectation and you're judged on one thing and that's All-Irelands. That's what Jack O'Connor would have gone in and said to this group as he's been there, he's been there in 2004, 2006. He came back in 2009."

The flip side is the harshest sort of criticism when you lose, but that's not all bad, insists the former defender: "It's a good thing because you know straight away it's not a case of coming in putting on a Kerry jersey. You have to come in, you have to put on that jersey, but at the same time you have to perform as part of the group.”

He added: "The team has been there or thereabouts the last couple years but losing to Cork, losing to Tyrone last year, that's tough. I think there's always that kind of thing where if that hurt, the only way you get rid of that is to give it to someone else. I know that from many of the teams I’ve played with: in 05 we lost to Tyrone we came back 06, lost in 08 and came back in 09. I just think this year with Paddy Tally coming in as well we’re in a good place and I think we’ll get over the line."