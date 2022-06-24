Costello makes one change to Kerry minor team for Mayo clash 

Kerry minor boss James Costello has made one change to his starting-15 for tomorrow's All Ireland quarter-final against Mayo.
Kenmare's Darragh O'Connor comes back into the line-up, having been suspended for the Tyrone quarter-final clash after his red card against Cork in the Munster final.
The switch sees Ruairí Burke of Castleisland Desmond's revert to the bench.
The back line will once again be anchored by Colm Browne, while Odhran Ferris will be looked to at the other end to get scores on the board for the Kingdom.
S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), L Evans (Keel), D O'Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks); E Healy (Listowel Emmets), C Browne (Austin Stacks), F Murphy (Rathmore); J O'Sullivan (Brosna), E Boyle (Ballyduff); N Collins (Ballymacelligott), C Dillon (Duagh), J Clifford (St Michael’s, Foilmore); P Lane (Austin Stacks), D O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), O Ferris (Ardfert).
M Tansley (Austin Stacks), R Burke (Castleisland Desmonds), P Moynihan (Rathmore), I O'Sullivan (St. Michaels Foilmore), T Ashe (Annascaul), D O'Connor (Beaufort), J Burke (Laune Rangers), J Coffey (Beaufort), J Fitzgerald (Lios Póil).