Kerry minors must find their shooting boots to get past Mayo

What did for Tyrone won’t do for Mayo. That’s for sure.

A second-half total of 0-2 was somehow sufficient to take Kerry past the Ulster champions at the All-Ireland quarter-final juncture, but will fall well short against a Connacht championship-winning side that has averaged 1-17 across their six outings this summer.

The 0-8 Kerry managed last time out might have been a direct consequence of the white wall Tyrone were happy to operate behind at O’Moore Park, but let’s not forget that the Kingdom went only one better when finishing with 0-9 on the evening of their Munster final no-show.

Put simply, they’ll need to first find and then pack their kicking boots for today’s All-Ireland semi-final in Tullamore (2.45pm).

“Tyrone had played nine games between league and championship and had won them all pretty convincingly. So they were a huge challenge. Mayo the next day is a completely different game, which means a completely different way of approaching the game, and we'll be ready for that challenge,” said Kerry manager James Costello.

“We were pleased that we did a good job on Tyrone's marquee forwards. The difference with Mayo is that they have a great balance between a running and kicking game, and so we'll have to be really solid all over the pitch against them.

“They have strong athletic players around the middle of the field, they have their sharpshooters inside. We'll prepare for that as best we can.”

No doubt those preparations will centre to a large extent on cutting out the supply of ball into the opposition’s danger pair of Niall Hurley and Ronan Clarke, who contributed a combined total of 3-19 across Mayo's recent Connacht final and All-Ireland quarter-finals wins.

“Mayo have been scoring 17-20 points a game, so that is where this is going to end up [on Saturday]. We've to be prepared to come out and hit those kinds of numbers, as well.

“You look at that Mayo team and there aren't a lot of obvious weaknesses, so we'll have to go out and play the way we want to play.

“Our lads responded incredibly to the Munster final defeat and I couldn't be prouder of them for that, but it means nothing if we don't show up next Saturday in Tullamore.”

The same as Costello did for Mayo, his western counterpart Seán Deane sung the praises of their semi-final opponents. Having met a couple of times earlier this season for challenge matches, there’s a degree of familiarity between the counties.

“They’re an excellent side. Typical Kerry, pacy, excellent forwards, so we know we’ve a big task ahead of us,” said Deane.

The Galway side Mayo overcame earlier this month to secure Connacht honours are similar to Kerry in that they successfully rebounded from provincial final defeat to progress to the championship’s last four. The young Tribes meet Derry (Parnell Park, 1pm) in the other of today’s semi-finals.

“We got a good confidence boost from the win over Dublin, so the lads have been flying it in training. There is great confidence going through the camp at the moment and so looking forward to the Derry challenge," said Galway manager Alan Glynn.

“We hit 0-10 against Dublin, but it wouldn’t have been beyond the bounds of possibility for us to have finished with 1-10 or 2-10. Hopefully, we can be more clinical against Derry and if we get those goal chances on Saturday that we take them.

“We’re going to need a really strong work ethic on Saturday and we’re going to have to have a really strong defensive structure to hopefully give ourselves a foothold in the game and then give our forwards the opportunity to win us the game on the scoreboard.”