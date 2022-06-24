Ciara O'Sullivan: 'A year of learning the hard way will stand to you massively'

Even with eight All-Ireland medals tucked away, losing to Meath in last year's Championship brought with it fresh lessons for Ciara O'Sullivan.

Cork 'panicked', first of all, according to the Mourneabbey attacker, and it's something they're trying hard not to do in games this year.

That's why she was so impressed with the final 10 minutes of last weekend's Championship opener against Donegal.

Cork's 10-point half-time lead had been cut to three and, given how Meath picked their pockets late in last year's All-Ireland semi-final, deja vu was strong though they rallied this time and won by five.

"If something goes wrong and you concede a ball, it's about the next ball and just doing the simple things right then," said O'Sullivan. "We kind of didn't do that against Meath, we panicked, and that comes with experience as well. A year of learning the hard way will stand to you massively. We'd like to think we've gained more experience and even in that Donegal game, we were well up, they brought it back down to three and then we kicked on again whereas last year we didn't do that and we conceded another goal."

The other big lesson O'Sullivan learned from that loss to Meath was that football isn't everything. She suffered a serious shoulder injury early in the game and had to be taken to the nearby Mater hospital where a bone fracture and grade three ligament tear was diagnosed. The news came through while she was there that Meath had staged their smash and grab raid and eventually won, reducing O'Sullivan to tears.

"For me, with hindsight now, it's ridiculous to be that upset about it in a hospital where there's people with real issues and real problems," she acknowledged. "At the time I was bawling in hospital, not about the shoulder but about the loss. It does put it into perspective when you are in a place like a hospital, that people have real problems, not just a sporting one."

O'Sullivan helped Mourneabbey back to another All-Ireland decider over winter before sitting out the National League to allow her shoulder to heal. She's back now and recently got a final all clear from medics. Cork will be guaranteed an All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Dublin or Mayo if they beat Waterford tomorrow afternoon.

"We're not looking beyond this weekend because we could be in trouble if we don't beat Waterford depending on score difference and stuff like that."

* Ciara O’Sullivan is part of SuperValu’s #CommunityIncludesEveryone campaign. SuperValu are proud partners of the Cork Ladies’ Football team