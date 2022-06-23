Same again for Rebels: John Cleary names unchanged side for Cork's clash with Dublin 

Interim Cork senior football manager John Cleary has named the same 15 players that started the Round 2 qualifier win over Limerick to begin Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin.
Joint-captain Seán Meehan makes a welcome return to the match-day panel and is named on the bench.
Ballincollig’s Luke Fahy is also drafted into the substitutes and the pair replace Tadhg Corkery and Mark Cronin. Chris Kelly, who was announced to start the victory over Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month, is included among the replacements.
Just three of the team began the 2019 Super 8 game against Dublin in Croke Park – Matthew Taylor, Ian Maguire and Brian Hurley. Kevin O’Donovan, Steven Sherlock and John O’Rourke all came off the bench in that game.
CORK (SFC v Dublin): M.A. Martin (Nemo Rangers); S. Power (Douglas), M. Shanley (Clonakilty), K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); J. Cooper (Éire Óg), R. Maguire (Castlehaven), M. Taylor (Mallow); I. Maguire (St Finbarr’s), C. O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); D. Dineen (Cill na Martra), E. McSweeney (Knocknagree), J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); S. Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B. Hurley (j-c, Castlehaven), C. O’Mahony (Mitchelstown). Subs: C. Kelly (Éire Óg), P. Ring (Aghabullogue), S. Meehan (j-c, Kiskeam), T. Walsh (Kanturk), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), P. Walsh (Kanturk), B. Hayes (St Finbarrs), J. Cahalane (Castlehaven), D. Gore (Kilmacabea), L. Fahy (Ballincollig), B. Murphy (St Vincents).