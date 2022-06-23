Colm Boyle: 'We need Kerry down at about 80% or 90% for us to be in with a chance' 

Mike Finnerty

Former Mayo star Colm Boyle says the Westerners will have to do "everything at a top-class level just to be in with a chance" of beating Kerry on Sunday.

The four-time All Star winner, who was part of a Mayo team that beat the Kingdom in the 2017 All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay, believes the outsiders "will have to produce a mammoth effort" to upset the odds again.

“I honestly think we have a chance. I’ve been in that dressing room, I know the boys that are there. I think there’s a serious steely determination and focus in the two weeks [since the Qualifier win over Kildare] to get a performance and throw everything at Kerry.

“They’re a Kerry team that a lot of people will say are untested and almost unproven, they haven’t played in so long,” Boyle told The Mayo News Football Podcast.

“They’re not huge factors but they are factors, and they might lead to Kerry not being 100%.

“And that’s what we need, we need Kerry down at about 80% or 90%, realistically, for us to be in with a chance in this game.

“So can we beat Kerry? Yes we can. Do we need to get an awful lot of things right? Yes.

“Do we need to improve in lots of different areas? Yes, there’s no doubt about it.

“It’s going to take a mammoth effort. But Kerry will be worried about certain players too and about certain ways we can hurt them as well. So it’s not all one-way traffic.

“We just need to focus on what a good team we are and focus on the areas where we can hurt them. But be conscious too that everything we do the next day is going to have to be at a top-class level just to be in with a chance of winning it.”

Boyle, who retired at the end of last season, also called on Mayo supporters to get behind the team and recreate the atmosphere of that aforementioned championship victory over Kerry five years ago.

“If we can start with that tempo where we’re turning them over and making blocks, and we’re kicking our scores, suddenly the crowd are up and that just adds fuel to the boys’ fire on the pitch,” he said.

“It can’t be underestimated if there’s a big Mayo crowd there and they are really really getting behind the team. They can make a huge difference.”