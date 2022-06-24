John Donnellan: Armagh and Galway sense opportunity

Armagh and Galway will be feeling unprecedented levels of expectations going into their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final on Sunday, according to former Galway forward John Donnellan.

The two-time All-Ireland SFC winner reckons the victors will be favoured to beat Clare or Derry and reach an All-Ireland final, a first in 21 years for Galway and 19 for Armagh.

Now coaching Garrycastle who sadly lost former player Enda Mulvihill after a short illness earlier this week, former Longford coach Donnellan believes it’s a scenario that isn’t going to come around too often.

“The majority of people believe the winners have a great chance of reaching an All-Ireland final. There is probably more pressure on the two teams as a result. Rory Gallagher and Colm Collins will have something to say about that but that is the feeling about the place.

“The chances of a draw happening like this again, Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan all being out of the championship and the three big teams on the other side of the draw, are very slim.”

Assessing their paths to this point, Donnellan feels Galway have had more stand-out performers and can see them targeting Ethan Rafferty’s restarts as Donegal tried.

“The way I'm looking at that Armagh squad, they’re very solid and they are not many weak links. But if you were to pick your All-Stars now, Armagh would only have one in Rian O’Neill whereas Galway would have three or four.

“The likes of Seán Kelly on form, (Damien) Comer on form, (Shane) Walsh on form, Paul Conroy if he hits the levels he was hitting before the Connacht final, they’re very hard to stop. I’m sure Armagh will have a plan for Conroy around the middle of the field, but I would think the Galway backroom team will be looking at the team targeting the Armagh goalkeeper because it still seems he’s there to be got at.”

As for his native county, the Dunmore man hopes they are disciplined enough to push up when appropriate so that they are not caught out at the back. “My worry is if Galway press up too much there will be gaping holes at the back for Armagh to exploit. If Seán Mulkerrin wasn’t injured, he’d be back there and Seán Kelly midfield or centre-forward. Like, Seán won’t be playing in defence for his club this year.

“If Rian O’Neill goes out the field, will Galway get Kelly to follow him? If so, who goes full-back? To me, it looks like Kieran Molloy but Kieran has played his best football for Corofin and Galway at No5 and doesn’t look overly comfortable at full-back.”

Donnellan anticipates an open game even though rain is expected and may have an impact on the quality of the clash. “The Croke Park surface, even though the weather forecast is not good and might favour Armagh more, suits both teams. They like to play open and fast and each style suits the other.

“Will Galway go back to the double sweeper they played against Mayo? I’m not too sure. Trying to play that in Croke Park and McHale Park are two different things.”