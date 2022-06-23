Dual Effort: Double Féile champions Douglas ready to take on the world over next two weekends 

The Féile na nGael finals are set to welcome hundreds of clubs from all around the world over the next two weekends, but one Cork club has made history by qualifying in both codes.

Douglas GAA are the first club in recent memory to win both the Cork sections of the Féile in both hurling and football, setting up back-to-back weekends competing in the finals.

The hurlers are first up, with a trip to Abbotstown coming up this weekend before the footballers get their turn the following week in St. Jude's GAA.

The southside outfit are part of the eighty club teams from Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US that will compete in the Féile finals, with 2,000 players expected to compete this weekend alone.

Alan O'Brien - who coaches both sides - spoke to The Irish Examiner about balancing commitment across both codes.

"We're lucky that we have a core group of coaches, (O’Brien, Graham Swanton, Eoin O’ Donnell, Shane O’Keeffe and Derry Kelleher) who share the load equally.

"As well, the structuring of the Rebel ÓG competitions have helped massively, giving lads a chance to play football and hurling every second week."

O'Brien spoke on the feelings that surrounded the two county wins, and the excitement and buzz around the two squads ahead of the forthcoming finals.

"They were both tremendous occasions that let both the players and coaches with memories that will never be forgotten."

"This week, things have been ramped up a little bit," O'Brien said.

"The lads were invited back to the local primary schools in Douglas, and having only left those schools two or so years ago, to go back and meet their teachers and have everyone making a big fuss about them has really brought home how special an achievement it is."

SUITED AND BOOTED: Justin Banks of Solar Gard presenting Training Gear to the Douglas Management Team and Feile Hurling and Football Captains Mark O’Brien and Liam Kelleher.

Speaking on the hurlers, who boast a number of dual players who will be togging out in St. Jude's GAA with the footballers the following week, the coach noted the excitement that awaits.

"We have a motto, and that's 'take it one game at a time'.

"We had a league game last night, so when that was finished, focus turned to the weekend. Heading up to Dublin, it'll be a new experience for them, and something that I hope they'll all enjoy."

O'Brien put on record his thanks to the parents' fundraising committee, sponsors and Douglas GAA for their support.

Speaking on the upcoming finals, Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy, said Féile has been an integral part of the GAA calendar for 50 years.

“It nurtures a love of our games and ensures friendship and memories are among the key benefits of involvement in the GAA. Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peil na nÓg, and I look forward to seeing this great success story continue in all our clubs.

“Our thanks to John West for the support they give us in the promotion of this iconic competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2022.”