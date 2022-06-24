Michael Moynihan: The benefit of having experience on the line must never be underestimated

Finding the right analogy for intercounty management this week? The struggle is real.

My choice given the last couple of days is the bull in a bullfight.

The traditional reason given for killing the bull at the end of the corrida is a simple one. An old Spanish saying holds that the bull learns more in those few minutes in the dust of the arena than the matador will learn in a lifetime - and would overwhelm any bullfighter instantly in any subsequent encounter.

As soon as the bull has absorbed the terms of combat, therefore, he’s out of commission.

Comparing an animal stabbed, poked, generally hounded and eventually slaughtered by a crowd of opponents to an intercounty manager is either a rhetorical stretch too far or bang on the money, depending on your perspective.

If you’ve ever spent time with such a manager you’ll soon get an idea of just how much there is to assimilate: my favourite experience was a chat with a now-retired manager which culminated in him sharing his mobile phone log. He’d missed 86 calls in the time we’d had a cup of coffee.

Learning to manage that kind of drain on your time is one of the unexpected challenges for the intercounty boss even before the particular issues of player or tactical management come into view. It helps to explain a certain innate conservatism in county board appointments: few such regimes are as keen on providing an apprenticeship in top-flight manager as they are in having a safe pair of hands - someone who has been there before and knows the rhythms of the bullfight.

What has occasioned such chin-stroking?

Some of the online reaction to yesterday’s Examiner story about Cork manager Kieran Kingston being offered a one-year extension yesterday got excessive pretty fast.

However, once you got beyond the performative braying by a few ventriloquists’ dummies there didn’t seem too much in that news to be shocked by.

For instance, the pearl-clutching by some observers when it came to the extension itself seemed particularly odd when two former Cork players had referred to it on different social media platforms (including this one) since the Leesiders lost to Galway last weekend: why the big surprise, or at least the big pretence about being surprised?

Also, earlier this week Kingston commented himself on the brushfire of speculation that quickly sprang up after the Galway defeat.

“Players, management and everyone in the backroom are still coming to terms with that game and haven’t had time to discuss anything,” he told this newspaper, adding: “I will make my decision once I’ve spoken to family, management, players and the county board.

“Any decision I have ever made has never had a personal agenda - the only agenda has been and will always be the betterment of the group and of Cork hurling. This decision will be made against the same background.”

Perhaps your columnist is missing some hidden message in comments such as those, but they seem pretty self-explanatory.

A manager whose term has come to an end is weighing up his options; a county board with an experienced manager in place has offered him another season in place.

This is where the bullfighting analogy comes back into consideration. The advantage in having an experienced manager in place is not one that can be dismissed out of hand.

Earlier this week the Limerick hurlers held a press call ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway on Sunday week, and at the event Limerick boss John Kiely returned more than once to a particular game - his side’s defeat at the hands of Kilkenny three years ago at the same stage of the competition.

Kiely stressed that he and his management team had learned a great deal from the lead-in to that day and the game itself, lessons which had informed their preparation ever since. That's the benefit of having experience on the line.

In hurling the bull can keep on learning.