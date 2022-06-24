Christy O'Connor: Why history gives Mayo hope against Kerry in Croke Park

On the ‘Mayo News’ podcast before the Mayo-Kildare game, the presenter Rob Murphy asked Donie Vaughan if he agreed with the general perception that Mayo were well set up to play in Croke Park.

Mayo have always traditionally done well at the Dublin venue because of their athleticism, but there were a number of multi-faceted elements to Vaughan’s answer, most of which were nuanced with intricate detail.

Athletic players thrive in space but Vaughan linked the quality of the surface to the propensity for greater skill execution. Giving a hand-pass into space to a runner meant the receiver rarely had to break stride if the pass was accurate. The bounce was always true in Croke Park which wasn’t always guaranteed to happen on a softer sod where the ball could go dead or even bobble.

A better and faster surface also facilitates greater speed, like a sprinter exploding out of the starting blocks.

“We’ve seen it on our GPS that our highest speeds would be hit in Croke Park,” said Vaughan. “That’s why it suits Mayo because our fastest guys will run their fastest in Croke Park.

“Our athleticism was why we were always able to compete with Dublin. If you get to Croke Park and you can’t match the opposition athletically, you’re in serious trouble.”

When Dublin blitzed Mayo in the second half of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, the manner in how Mayo fell away when Dublin ramped up the pace was a turning point in how James Horan felt the team needed to be redeveloped and reconstructed. A group of promising U20s were coming on stream and Horan fitted them into that hard-pressing, hard and explosive running style that he first patented over ten years ago.

The footballing class and talent of the younger players was obvious, but their athleticism and pace were conceived and produced for Croke Park with one team in mind. The athletic profile of Mayo’s young players was similar to Dublin’s because it was designed around taking them down.

When Mayo finally did last August, a raft of those younger players led the charge. As Dublin wilted, Mayo showed increased levels of energy. The longer the game went on, the stronger Mayo became.

It looked like Mayo were finally ready to cross that threshold, but when they lost another All-Ireland final, this time to Tyrone, it was their skill levels and execution which failed Mayo again, especially their conversion rate.

Another All-Ireland final defeat, their sixth in ten years, cemented the conviction that Mayo can’t win the big games. But that isn’t true. They just can’t win the biggest one. So where does that place that general perception that Mayo are hard to beat in Croke Park? The numbers prove that they still are.

Especially at this stage of the season.

In the last 12 years, Mayo have played 31 championship games in Croke Park and have lost just nine.

Of their nine defeats, six were at the hands of Dublin — arguably the greatest team of all time — four in All-Ireland finals and two semi-finals. Two of the other defeats were in All-Ireland finals.

Since 2011, Mayo have never lost an All-Ireland quarter-final. Including the last round of Super 8s in 2019 against Donegal, which effectively was an All-Ireland quarter-final, Mayo have played eight games at this stage of the season.

And have won all eight.

Seven of those games were played in Croke Park. In two of those fixtures, Mayo knocked out the previous year’s All-Ireland champions. Mayo may be rank outsiders against Kerry on Sunday but they’ll take huge confidence from this being their terrain at this stage of the summer.

Kerry used to own Croke Park but they no longer have any right to that claim. Over the last 11 years, Kerry have played 23 championship games in Croke Park and have won just ten. Even though they’ve played eight less games than Mayo at the Jones’ Road venue, Kerry have also lost nine times.

Some of those defeats were classic matches against Dublin, especially the 2013 and 2016 All-Ireland semi-finals. But Mayo lost a couple of epics to Dublin too, in even bigger games, especially the 2017 All-Ireland final.

In six championship meetings over that 12 year period, Kerry have never beaten Dublin in Croke Park. Mayo have suffered even more heartbreak at the hands of Dublin but at least they took down the Dubs twice at Headquarters, both in All-Ireland semi-finals.

Mayo’s success rate in Croke Park is also more impressive than Kerry’s because of the quality of opposition they have routinely beaten there. Kerry defeated Limerick, Cavan, Kildare, Clare and Galway in their last six All-Ireland quarter-final wins in Croke Park. At the same stage, Mayo took down Cork (when they were All-Ireland champions), Donegal (when they were All-Ireland champions) and a Tyrone team brimming with confidence and momentum in 2016.

The Croke Park factor is even more relevant for Mayo when it’s compared with their abysmal record in MacHale Park against Galway. When Galway beat Mayo in April, it was the sixth game in succession where Mayo had failed to beat their great rivals in Castlebar. Yet when Mayo played Galway in the 2021 Connacht final in Croke Park, they hammered them, over-running them in the second half.

Prior to this year, the last two times Mayo met Kerry in Croke Park, they beat them there; the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final replay; the 2019 league final. Prior to the league final in April, Kerry had won in Croke Park just once in their 11 previous trips to Jones’ Road – the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone.

Does any of this stuff matter now though? Kerry look to be a different animal this year, especially defensively. When Kerry last met Mayo in Croke Park, they whacked them in the league final in April.

Kerry were impressive but Mayo were atrocious. Mayo have lost plenty of finals but it was the first time in an age that Mayo were passive and looked almost disinterested for a big game in Croke Park.

The final margin of defeat was 15 points but it could have been worse. Kerry scored 3-9 off turnovers, with all three of their goals originating from turnovers inside the Mayo D. Kerry could have had another two goals The numbers suggest that Kerry will definitely win on Sunday. In ten league and championship games to date, Kerry have only conceded four goal shots from play. Over the same number of games, Mayo coughed up 14 goal shots. Kerry have conceded an average of 0-12 per game, Mayo 0-15.

However, the comparative individual shooting numbers are stark. The 'GAA Insights’ data shows that Kerry’s top five shooters (David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Tony Brosnan, Paudie Clifford and Seán O’Shea) have got off a combined 133 shots from play for a tally of 8-76.

Mayo’s top five shooters from play (Ryan O’Donoghue, Matthew Ruane, Jason Doherty, Jordan Flynn and Jack Carney) have had 70 shots from play, which has amounted to just 5-39. Although Mayo have played much tougher opposition in the championship, those numbers spread across the league and championship are still revealing.

Yet when it comes to numbers around Mayo in Croke Park, they’ll be leaning heavily on their strike rate at the venue.

And their speed. And their GPS numbers. And particularly their success rate at this stage of the competition.