Scully has no concerns about Dublin's less than testing route to the last eight

Dublin forward Niall Scully has no fears about how easy Dublin had it in the Leinster final against Kildare ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final with Cork.

Coupled with the four-week break since that last outing, there may be reasons to believe Dublin could be rusty and lacking a serious test of their credentials but Scully isn’t concerned on that front.

“I think when you have the competitive nature within the squad and everybody is fighting for positions and everybody is fighting to get into matchday 26, it's not something that crosses the mind,” he said of the Kildare match being effectively over by half-time.

“From an individual basis, you'd be looking to get in and to make an improvement to the performance and obviously stick to the game plan as well. But in terms of that, I don't think it would be crossing anybody's mind in terms of looking to stay there for the next day.”

A starter in Dublin’s last four All-Ireland final appearance as well as last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo, Scully has yet to begin a game for the Blues this summer and was used sparingly in the league but it’s not something that appears to worry him unduly.

“In fairness over the league I probably got plenty, I got enough that was needed. For me, it's all about, and I know we always say it, but it's always about the team performance and how we can benefit the team the most.

“I suppose if it's in the starting 15 or if it's outside the starting 15, coming off the bench, whatever the case may be, it's just a big thing for me to benefit the team.

“I haven't thought of it in any further detail than when I'm coming in I'm trying to perform as well as I can. It's just about trying to put my hand up and my best foot forward.”

Scully, 28, has come on for younger players in the wins over Wexford, Meath and Kildare, twice for Seán Bugler and once for his fellow Templeogue/Synge Street man Lorcan O’Dell. The latter was one of the players Scully feels Dublin needed to freshen up the panel.

“I'd be the first one to put my hand up, I'm absolutely delighted for him and I think he's done extremely well over the last two games as well,” Scully says of his club-mate. “For me, all I can do is go to training and put my hand up and put my best foot forward. I wouldn't be wishing that it's me or him or anything like that.

“We had Lorcan O'Dell starting for the last two games, we had Lee Gannon starting for the last two days so I think getting the young blood in for the National League was something we had to do and try to create a competitive environment in training sessions.”