2,000 camogie players and hurlers from four countries to partake in Féile finals this weekend

This weekend will see 2,000 hurlers and camogie players partake in the John West Féile na nGael finals this Saturday.

The Féile finals will take place at ten venues across Dublin and Meath and feature 80 club teams from Ireland, the UK, Europe, and the US.

The huge number of camogie players and hurlers will descend on the GAA’s National Games Development Centre at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown as well as UCD, Belfield and Westmanstown in Dublin and Donaghamore Ashbourne, Boardsmill, Dunganny, Kildalkey, Kiltale, St Peter’s Dunboyne and St Patrick’s Stamullen in the Royal county.

The Féile, which hosts thousands of young hurlers, camogie players, and Gaelic footballers in a celebration of the organization's community spirit through youth competition, is sponsored by John West for the sixth consecutive year.

“At John West we are passionate about establishing good nutritional habits amongst children. Féile gives us the opportunity to highlight the importance of eating good quality natural protein and vitamin D to support an active lifestyle,” said Anne-Claire Monde, Head of Marketing, John West Ireland.

Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy, said Féile has been an integral part of the GAA calendar for 50 years.

“It nurtures a love of our games and ensures friendship and memories are among the key benefits of involvement in the GAA. Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peil na nÓg, and I look forward to seeing this great success story continue in all our clubs.

“Our thanks to John West for the support they give us in the promotion of this iconic competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2022.” Hilda Breslin, Uachtarán, An Cumann Camógaíochta, said Féile na nGael is, for many players, their first time to compete in a national competition.

“I know their experience will be positive and inclusive and pay tribute to the volunteers who make such a valuable contribution.”