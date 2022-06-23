All Tyrone GAA fixtures called off as county bids farewell to Damian Casey 

All GAA games in Tyrone have been called off this weekend as the county prepares to bid farewell to one of its greatest players.

The decision to postpone a packed programme of fixtures was taken by the Competitions Control Committee as a mark of respect to the late Damian Casey, whose funeral is due to take place in Dungannon on Sunday.

“As a mark of respect to our friend Damian Casey, the CCC are postponing all games in the County this weekend,” said a statement issued by the CCC.

“The Senior/Reserve ACL games on Friday/Saturday and the Under 17/19 games on Sunday will now not take place this weekend and will be rescheduled with a double round of fixtures later in the summer. We appreciate your understanding at this time.” The 29-year-old, the greatest hurler the county has ever produced, did suddenly while in Spain for a friend’s wedding last week.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Patrick’s Church in his home town at 2pm on Sunday, followed by interment.

Tyrone PRO Eugene McConnell said the decision to suspend GAA activity said the suspension of GAA activity over the weekend will give all gaels in the county the time and space to play their respects and to remember an icon of gaelic games.

“I think all gaels would agree that it is the right decision in the current situation, as we all struggle to come to terms with the loss of Damian,” he said.

“The outpouring of grief that this county and every county across Ireland have experienced following the tragic loss of Damian, who was such an icon in the GAA world, shows you how much respect people have for his memory.

“This is something that the GAA within our county feel is right, as we acknowledge and appreciate all that Damian did for his county and for his club and for the GAA as a whole.” McConnell said that while football is the dominant code in Tyrone, the loss of a hurling legend has had no less an impact on all GAA members within the county.

“There’s no differentiation when it comes to the situation that we find ourselves in.

“The footballers of our county equally admire and respect what Damian did for Tyrone, and they all feel equal in measure in regards to how they can share the grief and the pain that the Casey family are going through.

“For footballers and hurlers alike, they all want to be able in equal measure to show their sadness and respect for the loss of such a dedicated gael.”