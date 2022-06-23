Jack O'Connor: Managing the four-week gap as challenging as ever 

Mind the gap, as the safety warning goes at the end of Irish train journeys, is a football championship pitfall that Jack O’Connor has plenty of experience dealing with.

The unwelcome four-week lay-off from provincial final glory to All-Ireland quarter-final action is a gap Jack successfully managed on three occasions - 2004, 05, and 11 - during his previous two spells in the Kerry job.

But in 2010, the All-Ireland champions’ first game back after their month’s reprieve was to prove their last of that summer, Down scoring a shock six-point quarter-final win to send Kerry packing.

As the county re-enters the football championship off the back of their latest four-week lay-off, we wonder were there any don’ts from the 2010 season that informed his approach this time around.

“That quarter-final defeat had more to do with the fact that we were missing a lot of players from the year previous, rather than the four weeks,” O’Connor recalled this week.

“On top of Paul Galvin and Tomás Ó Sé being suspended, we were down players like Darragh Ó Sé, Tadhg Kennelly, and Tommy Walsh. It was more lacking personnel than the four-week gap.

“Now of course the four-week gap didn't help, but if we had those five or six players, it might have been a different game. Ironically enough, Paddy Tally was involved with Down. That Kerry team had come to the end of its natural cycle.”

Irrespective of what players are or aren’t available, managing the month-long gap remains as challenging as ever, says the Kerry boss.

“You do your best to try and make the in-house games as competitive as possible, but it is a tall ask to replicate championship intensity in training.

“You might be playing the football at a good pace, but you are not put under the same pressure that you would be in a knockout championship game. Mayo have had the benefit of two of those games and we haven't.

“That's where having a good panel always helps because it improves the quality of the internal football.”

On top of a lengthy lay-off, Kerry have a Croke Park championship record to contend with this weekend that doesn’t make for overly pleasant reading.

Of the 14 championship games the county has played at GAA HQ since 2015, only five ended in victory.

“Kerry's Croke Park record hasn't been great the last few years,” the manager agrees.

A help then, he adds, was that their League final against Sunday's opponents in early April produced a positive result.

“While the League final was only the League, you would still say it was an important enough game for our fellas because players are piseog like everything else. You like to remember your last game in whatever venue it was and to have good memories from it. You'd be hoping it would be a bit of a lift for the lads.

“It certainly should help morale to have won that league match. That said, Sunday is a different kettle of fish, championship and league are miles apart.”