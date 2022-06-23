Seán Mulkerrin: Galway forwards have more in them

It isn't much consolation but injury has at least spared Seán Mulkerrin the prospect of regular training ground chasings from Shane Walsh and Damien Comer.

Normally the Galway full-back would line up on one of them in training and do his best to keep them in check, with varying degrees of success.

"I've got my fair share of trimmings, I can tell you that," he smiled.

Mulkerrin was ruled out for the season back in January after shattering his kneecap during a horror collision while playing for NUI Galway against Ulster University in the Sigerson Cup.

In his absence, NUI Galway went on to win the intervarsity championship while Galway secured promotion and won the Connacht title.

A Connacht final starter last year at Croke Park, the Aran Islands native would probably have lined out against Armagh this Sunday for their All-Ireland quarter-final tie too.

He's stayed involved with the group though, collecting cones and dispensing water, and admits it's been a privilege to simply witness the artistry of those forwards close up.

Throw Rob Finnerty into the mix and that full-forward line of Finnerty-Walsh-Comer stacks up pretty well against anything Galway has ever produced. Between them all, they struck 1-14 in the Connacht final. Armagh have been warned.

"If you look back at the Connacht final alone, how well the three of them interlinked together that day, it was great," said Mulkerrin. "They've a lot more in them as well in terms of working together and doing it a bit more. They're really firing at the minute which is great to see as a Galwayman."

There was talk of a Comer injury niggle after the Connacht decider.

"No, he's okay, he's flying it in training," reported Mulkerrin. "He's doing really well."

Truth be told, Mulkerrin would jump at the chance to suffer another runaround from Comer or any of Galway's other crackshot forwards. Right now, he doesn't even know if he'll get back with his club this year.

"It depends on how the rehab goes in terms of building the muscle back," he said, outlining how the horror injury occurred whilst playing alongside Galway colleagues Paul and Sean Kelly, Matthew Tierney and Tomo Culhane in the Sigerson Cup.

"I was kind of planted and he was coming at speed, a small corner-forward just coming at speed, and he just hit the sweet spot, or the bullseye, and kind of shattered the kneecap, it wasn't pleasant now," said Mulkerrin.

A mixture of the severity of the injury and a delay with the ambulance arriving meant they ultimately ended the game early.

"I was half an hour waiting for the ambulance," said Mulkerrin. "I suppose I was in agony, I didn't even realise what time had gone by and it only kind of hit me afterwards when you were getting the messages and phone calls about what had actually happened and how long you were waiting."

*Seán Mulkerrin was speaking at the launch of AIB’s new series The Drive which explores the adversity faced by inter-county players in the modern game and what drives them to pull on the jersey year after year. You can view the teaser for the series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZivfsdUSVI, with the first episode launching on July 29th across AIB GAA’s social channels.