Kyle Coney: Tyrone not so hot as the hunted

All four Sam Maguire Cup triumphs have been followed by a failed title defence, a puzzling trend that continues to confound.
Michael McKernan of Tyrone after his side's defeat in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Armagh and Tyrone at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 07:15
Francis Mooney

Uneasy and unpredictable in the role of favourite, Tyrone thrive on the primal instincts of the hunter, but perish as the hunted - that's

Kyle Coney’s theory on the vexed question of his county’s poor record as reigning All-Ireland champions.

“This year, everyone was thinking of us as the team to go after as All-Ireland champions,” said former Tyrone attacker Coney.

“The mind-set from a player’s point of view, having been in and around the squad, changes. You go from that mentality of ‘everyone is against us, we’re going after the big guns’, and we sorta came out of nowhere last year.” 

An Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat to Derry at O’Neills Healy Park was followed by elimination at the hands of Armagh in an Athletic Grounds Qualifier tie.

“Ahead of the Armagh game, every interview I heard was ‘the All-Ireland champions are coming to our back yard’, so that’s the mentality difference. Maybe there’s something there that Tyrone need to change their mind-set in.

“We don’t seem to defend it awfully well, but it’s not a bad scenario whenever we’re the All-Ireland champions the previous year.” 

