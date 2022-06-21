Mayo's year reminds Jack O'Connor of Kerry's run in 2009

David Clifford “should be okay” to line out in Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Mayo as there are no injury concerns hanging over the Kerry talisman.

That’s according to Kerry manager Jack O’Connor who yesterday evening stated that no injury doubts surround the three-time All-Star and that Clifford has trained with the panel since the Munster final win over Limerick four weeks ago.

That one-sided provincial decider was a game Clifford missed because of a calf injury picked up during the semi-final win over Cork.

“He’s trained since the Munster final, so he should be okay,” replied O’Connor when asked about Clifford’s availability this weekend.

Dara Moynihan, who was absent for both of Kerry’s Munster championship games because of a quad injury, is available for selection this Sunday, what would be his first involvement since the League final win over Mayo at the beginning of April.

Corner-back Dan O’Donoghue, although unlikely to figure this weekend, has returned to training after sitting out the county’s provincial campaign with a leg injury.

Fellow corner-back Dylan Casey has been ruled out for the remainder of the inter-county season because of an ankle injury sustained late on in the Munster final.

“He has had an operation on his ankle and is gone for a couple of months,” O’Connor explained.

“We have a couple of other bits and pieces of muscle or soft-tissue injuries, but at this stage I don't want to go into detail because we have two more training sessions left this week to see if they'll come through.”

Turning his attention to the opposition, O’Connor said Mayo’s journey to the last eight reminds him of Kerry’s unconvincing qualifier campaign in 2009 before the Kingdom clicked into gear when dismantling Dublin to the tune of 17 points in the “startled earwigs” All-Ireland quarter-final.

As Dublin did for O’Connor’s Kerry 13 years ago, might the Kingdom prompt a dramatic rise in performance levels from James Horan’s men this weekend?

“It reminds me a bit of ourselves in 2009 where we struggled through qualifiers and just needed a bit of a spark. That spark came from when we went to Croke Park and met Dublin. Who's to say that Mayo meeting us in Croke Park won't spark them? It is the great imponderable.”

But what is certain, O’Connor added, is that the Mayo they’ll meet this Sunday will be no relation to the side that finished 15 points adrift of the Kingdom in the League decider.

“People that would set too much stock on the League final would be making a big mistake because that was only half the Mayo team.

“Off the top of my head, some of the personnel they were missing that day are some of the best players in the country, the likes of Rob Hennelly, Paddy Durcan, Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, and the two O'Connor's (Cillian O’Connor was introduced on 56 minutes). I don't think the League final was a true reflection of Mayo.

“Plus, I kind of got the impression that Mayo weren't overly pushed about that game because they had championship a couple of weeks after that against Galway.

“Sunday’s game will be a lot more similar to the League game played here in Tralee where there was only a point in it. And in many ways Mayo will feel they should have won that game because they had all the momentum with 10 minutes to go when they drew level and had a gale wind behind them. That is the kind of Mayo we are preparing for, not the Mayo of the League final.”

Of added advantage to the westerners, the Kerry manager stressed, is their recent qualifier wins over Kildare and Monaghan, whereas the Munster champions have been “twiddling our thumbs” since the facile victory over Limerick on May 28.

O’Connor confirmed that Kerry played no challenge games during their four-week lay-off as options were thin on the ground and while his players have trained well, he’s wary that the month’s gap to their last outing will prove more hindrance than helpful once proceedings get underway at 4pm on Sunday.

“Three games in 12 weeks, that’s been our schedule. It is difficult, no question about it. In horse-racing terms, it is like going into the derby without a warm-up race. We really won't know what kind of form our fellas are in until the game is in the melting pot.

“Certainly, our fellas will be fresh and are mad for road. On the other hand, Mayo might be in a bit of a rhythm after playing a couple of games, and particularly after playing their last game in Croke Park. It is going to be a huge battle for us.

“We feel the season is only starting now for us because if you think about it, particularly in Kerry, the League and Munster championship is kind of shadowboxing. The real stuff starts when you have knockout championship. And as far as we are concerned, anything that has gone before this doesn't count for very much. We need to get over the line on Sunday.”