John Fogarty: Kieran Kingston not ready to go just yet

On one hand, Kieran Kingston’s ire about speculation of his successor when he hasn’t yet made his plans known is understandable.

The dust hasn’t yet settled on Cork’s season, as disappointing as it has been in the wake of an All-Ireland final appearance last year. After the defeat to Galway, he called for patience as he and the other main characters contemplated their futures. Hasn’t he given enough to the cause to be given some time?

On the other, it isn’t. Kingston’s contention that “the current management is still in place” is inaccurate. His current term concluded in Thurles on Saturday. Not to put words into the mouths of the Cork executive, Kingston deserves more respect after eight seasons as senior manager and selector, but how often have other counties used the conclusion of an agreement as a roundabout way of saying “do the honorable thing”?

Example?

Former Clare chairman Joe Cooney in October 2019 when Donal Moloney had expressed interest in remaining on as sole manager: “Donal (Moloney) and Gerry (O’Connor) were initially given a two-year term, which was extended to this year, and that term ended in the Munster championship.”

An exasperated Moloney eventually withdrew his interest.

Kingston says he will make his decision shortly but for the sake of Cork hurling consensus will be the desired outcome unlike last year when the executive thought one thing and outgoing football manager Ronan McCarthy another as he sought an extension.

Kingston would obviously share the same belief as Liam Sheedy that the future is bright for Cork hurling. Knowing that potential is there is a heady contemplation just as finally consigning 2005 firmly to the past is, but the Tracton man has also spoken about the demands of the position.

“It’s a professional commitment in all but name, and it amounts to a second full-time job for any manager who has ambitions not just to participate, but to succeed at the highest level,” he told this newspaper in 2017 as he stepped down after two seasons in charge.

Yet he returned, propelled by an approach from the players who will likely be his soundboard again, and yet Cork’s wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup has since stretched beyond the previous record of 16 years (1903-19) and will be 18 next season.

That gap has always been on Kingston’s mind. For a county that has never looked beyond its boundaries for a manager, he has not been afraid to seek counsel from far and wide on bridging it and that excludes goalkeeper coaches from Clare and Kerry in the form of Christy O’Connor and John “Tweek” Griffin and a Dublin performance coach in Gary Keegan.

If he’s been guilty of one flaw, it’s perhaps caring too much. At times, his devil has been the detail. Perceptions may have upset him too. His son Shane, alongside Alan Connolly Cork’s greatest goal threat, has been dropped more times more than he has deserved and likely because of his father’s worries about perceived nepotism.

Whether the players have as much power this time around to again convince the executive of the right person for the role never mind persuade Kingston to stay is another question. They are not coming off an All-Ireland semi-final appearance as they were in 2019 and it might be felt that the more senior men have too much baggage.

Before March’s Division 1 final, former captain Alan Browne spoke of how important it was for the veterans to finally win it only for them to lose too easily to Waterford.

“I think a win is vital for Cork because if they were to lose it would put another dent in the confidence of not so much the younger players but maybe the older players who have been beaten in national finals over the last while.” Their stock has dipped.

Whatever about the Cork public, a lot of ex-players have been careful not to upset the team’s elders. In 2018, the late Limerick star Eamonn Rea spoke to this newspaper but on one condition, that 1973 wouldn’t be mentioned as he feared it had haunted too many of the county’s teams.

Last week, attempts to speak to a couple of protagonists from Cork’s last All-Ireland SHC success, seeing as it was Galway that they were again facing, were politely turned down, one of them for similar reasons.

As they begin to discuss matters informally, members of the county executive may realise there aren’t too many people willing to succeed Kingston when the demands are so great. Is anyone prepared to absorb the anxiety of a county that despairs over this famine and can lash out accordingly, as he highlighted following the Munster round-robin defeat to Limerick?

“Pressure is a privilege in this environment,” Kingston declared after losing to Clare last month. It’s not one he’s ready to lose. Not just yet anyway.

Education alone can’t tackle online abuse

Coming hot on the heels of online tensions between Clare and Limerick people following the Munster SHC final and its disciplinary aftermath, last week’s news of the GAA’s antibullying partnership with Google was appropriate.

In his match programme notes for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals, GAA president Larry McCarthy mentioned the agreement: “In a week when we launched an important pilot initiative with Google that looks to target anti-bullying behaviour and promote internet safety in the primary school age group, it is important to remember that we set an example to children and others about what is acceptable behaviour supporting GAA teams at matches and also in our conduct before and after online.

"The message from the GAA is that it is never okay to resort to bullying behaviour on or off the field and commentary that strays into a corrosive assault on civility has no place in our games. We can all play a leadership role in this. The language we use at games, our attitude to referees and match officials set a standard and are watched by younger people.”

McCarthy mentioned the GAA’s long-standing “Give Respect, Get Respect” campaign but nine years since it was launched there was little of it shown as some Clare and Limerick posters traded virtual blows. Some of the comments can only be described as disgusting, although social media companies have taken action on some of the reported remarks.

McCarthy spoke earlier this month about an Omnibus Bill, which he hopes will help to tackle social media abuse as experienced by GAA figures, such as Mayo footballers following last year’s All-Ireland loss to Tyrone. But the GAA can show leadership and acknowledge education isn’t enough.

If online abuse is published from GAA members’s accounts , Croke Park should exercise Rule 7.2 (e) of its Official Guide, banning them for “misconduct considered to have discredited the association”.

Hurling can benefit from line tweaks

Liam Sheedy’s suggestion to draw a line 25 metres in from the sidelines to assist referees in identifying black card/penalty fouls is one that was touted as soon as the rule was reshaped and became permanent earlier this year.

It is a sensible and simple solution and it came on the same weekend that Brian Gavin in this newspaper observed that the 65-metre lines weren’t far enough away from the throw-in to prevent players other than the four contestants getting involved in it.

“One rule I would like to see brought in to avoid all these messy throw-ins at the start of each half is insisting all bar the four players contesting it go back to the 45-metre lines rather than the 65m ones,” he wrote.

Speaking of the 65, this column has argued before that they have become too rewarding and should be pushed back. Conor Lehane’s miss on Saturday might be an argument against it but regular freetakers rarely miss them. It was an occurrence in the 1980s but when do you ever see a defender now putting the ball out for a 65? It’s simply too costly.

The hurling fraternity bemoans rules changes – while we have you, can we suggest players throwing the sliotar out in front of them to start a new possession be declared a foul? Okay, we’ll stop – but adjusting the measurements and a little more whitewash could do more wonders for the game.

