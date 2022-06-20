David Clifford should be 'okay' for Kerry's clash with Mayo

Kerry talisman David Clifford “should be okay” for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo, manager Jack O’Connor has said.

The Kingdom boss confirmed on Monday evening that there are no injury doubts hanging over the three-time All-Star and that Clifford has trained away with the panel since the Munster final win over Limerick four weeks ago.

That one-sided provincial decider was a game Clifford missed because of a calf injury picked up during the semi-final win over Cork.

“He’s trained since the Munster final, so he should be okay,” replied O’Connor when asked about Clifford’s availability this weekend.

Corner-back Dylan Casey has been ruled out for the remainder of the inter-county season because of an ankle injury sustained late on in the Munster final.

“He is gone for a couple of months, he has had an operation on his ankle,” O’Connor explained.

“We have a couple of other bits and pieces of muscle or soft-tissue injuries, but at this stage I don't want to go into detail because we'll see as the week goes on, we have two more training sessions left this week to see if they'll come through.”