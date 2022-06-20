David Clifford should be 'okay' for Kerry's clash with Mayo

Kerry talisman David Clifford missed the Munster final but 'should be okay' for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo, manager Jack O’Connor has said
David Clifford should be 'okay' for Kerry's clash with Mayo

Kerry's David Clifford. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 18:31
Eoghan Cormican

Kerry talisman David Clifford “should be okay” for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo, manager Jack O’Connor has said.

The Kingdom boss confirmed on Monday evening that there are no injury doubts hanging over the three-time All-Star and that Clifford has trained away with the panel since the Munster final win over Limerick four weeks ago.

That one-sided provincial decider was a game Clifford missed because of a calf injury picked up during the semi-final win over Cork.

“He’s trained since the Munster final, so he should be okay,” replied O’Connor when asked about Clifford’s availability this weekend.

Corner-back Dylan Casey has been ruled out for the remainder of the inter-county season because of an ankle injury sustained late on in the Munster final.

“He is gone for a couple of months, he has had an operation on his ankle,” O’Connor explained.

“We have a couple of other bits and pieces of muscle or soft-tissue injuries, but at this stage I don't want to go into detail because we'll see as the week goes on, we have two more training sessions left this week to see if they'll come through.”

More in this section

Kieran Kingston 18/6/2022 Kingston: 'Speculation about my future disappointing and disrespectful to the Cork hurlers'
Dalo's Hurling Show: Clare climb out of hell, respect for Wexford, Galway's leaders and Cork's cascade of regrets Dalo's Hurling Show: Clare climb out of hell, respect for Wexford, Galway's leaders and Cork's cascade of regrets
Rouse's Football Show: Tailteann recap, systematic fouling, and how to revive a county Rouse's Football Show: Tailteann recap, systematic fouling, and how to revive a county
<p>17 June 2022; Brecon Kavanagh of Offaly celebrates after his side's victory in the Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final match between Offaly and Clare at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Nowlan Park to host All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipp and Offaly

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices