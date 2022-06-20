Nowlan Park to host All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipp and Offaly

The dates and times for the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals have also been confirmed
17 June 2022; Brecon Kavanagh of Offaly celebrates after his side's victory in the Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final match between Offaly and Clare at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

TJ Galvin

The All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipperary and Offaly has been fixed for Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on Sunday, July 3. Throw-in at 1.30pm.

Tipperary edged Galway in a thrilling semi-final on Sunday, while Offaly battled past Clare on a 2-16 to 0-18 scoreline to make their first minor hurling final since 1989.

The dates and times for the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals have also been confirmed.

Kilkenny and Clare will face off in Croke Park on Saturday July 3, throw-in at 5.30pm.

While the second semi-final between Limerick and Galway will take place on Sunday, July 3, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

