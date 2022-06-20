Nowlan Park to host All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipp and Offaly

The All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipperary and Offaly has been fixed for Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on Sunday, July 3. Throw-in at 1.30pm.

Tipperary edged Galway in a thrilling semi-final on Sunday, while Offaly battled past Clare on a 2-16 to 0-18 scoreline to make their first minor hurling final since 1989.