Stack and Staunton commit to another season in Australia

The pair have both signed one year extensions with the GWS Swans for the 2022 AFLW season.
Brid Stack and Cora Staunton together again for Great Western Sydney Giants Pic via @GWSGIANTS

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 10:24

Brid Stack and Cora Staunton have inked new deals with the GWS Swans

The pair have both signed one year extensions for the 2022 AFLW season.

Head of women's football at the club Briana Harvey said the Giants was excited to secure the signatures of the Irish duo.

"Both bring with them great stories of resilience and we’re thrilled to have them back for another season.

"Cora was key for us last year and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

"And while Brid is still learning the game, we were really pleased with what she brought to the group both on and off field."

Staunton and Stack join 20 players already committed for season seven.

Season seven of the NAB AFLW competition begins in August, with players returning to the club for pre-season last week.

