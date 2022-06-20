GAA chiefs rule that disciplinary decisions by email are in order

AN emergency meeting of the GAA’s Central Council has been called for Monday evening after its rules advisory committee advised disciplinary decisions taken by email were “in order”.

Delegates were informed on Friday of the virtual gathering following the Central Hearings Committee’s (CHC) overturning of the suspensions proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to Clare’s Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes and Galway’s Cianan Fahy.

The CHC dismissed the sanctions on the basis that “a quorate meeting of those entitled to attend... must be held in person or by telephone/video conferencing”. However, the advice of the rules advisory committee, while not referring specifically to the cases, is that the CCCC were within their rights to follow that procedure.

GAA director general Tom Ryan wrote to delegates: “As you know, during discussions at the meeting of Central Council which took place on 2ú Aibreán 2022, the validity of decisions taken by Central Council by email was discussed.

“Central Council was advised that the Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) was satisfied that this procedure was in order. It was agreed that RAC would provide its advice to Central Council on the matter, in writing.

“The attached paper was prepared by the RAC, and given that there was no urgency involved, it was intended to submit this paper to the Workgroup currently reviewing the roles and responsibilities of Central Council which has recently commenced its work.

“However, in light of decisions made by the Central Hearings Committee this week, and in order to avoid any potential confusion (at all levels of the Association), it may be prudent for Central Council to consider the attached paper and to give a formal interpretation under Rule 3.43(b), as a matter of urgency.”

The rules advisory committee, chaired by Liam Keane which includes former chair and ex-Cork secretary Frank Murphy, acknowledged that disciplinary decisions have long been “taken by email”. They write: “This usually involves the circulation of a proposal with an invitation to comment and a deadline by which a response is expected. Committee members are asked to indicate their vote and are generally advised that failure to demur will be taken as a vote in favour of the proposal.”

They point out that there is nothing in the GAA Official Guide that prohibits proposed disciplinary action being made by email. “Rule 4.3 provides that decisions ‘shall be taken by a simple majority of those present entitled to vote and voting’. While it could be argued that this requires a traditional meeting to take place before a decision can be made, the Rule does not preclude votes being taken by email. Rule 4.7 makes provision for what is described as ‘video and/or telephone conferencing’. Despite this Rule being of relatively recent vintage, the language used is, already, almost archaic.”

They conclude: “An interpretation of Rules 4.3 and 4.7 (video/teleconferencing) as prohibiting decision making by email would fly in the face of the principles of interpretation of administrative provisions. It would place constraints on the Association at all levels which are neither necessary nor appropriate.

“Using the ‘Broad’ approach and applying a contextualist and purposive interpretation to these Rules and the Official Guide generally as well as applying the principles of business efficacy, we are satisfied that decision making via email which has assumed the quality of custom and practice for many years now is a valid form of decision making and is not in conflict with the Rules of the GAA.”