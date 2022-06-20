Injuries cost Wexford dearly, says Darragh Egan

Darragh Egan wasn’t entertaining any assertion that his Wexford lads had left victory behind them.

The counter argument put forth by the Wexford manager was that there were 25 minutes remaining when his team moved six clear and so there was plenty of time for Clare to revive themselves.

The reality, however, is that Wexford passed the hour mark 3-12 to 0-15 ahead, but were unable to protect their lead across the remaining 16 minutes.

“We were six up and people say, 'oh, we left the lead behind us'. That is not the way hurling works. There were 25 minutes left at that stage, we always knew we were going to be under pressure coming down the home straight. Ultimately, that is how it was,” said Egan.

A key factor in Wexford’s power failure late on was the loss through injury of players “in pivotal positions”, namely Shane and Damien Reck.

“We ran out of bodies for a finish,” Egan continued, as he tried to make sense of just how the result had drifted from them.

“The two Recks were absolutely outstanding. Shane Reck, who was after having a 16-week hamstring injury, did an unbelievable job on Tony Kelly, as he always does. When the two boys went off, a few holes started appearing in our defence. But to be fair to Clare, they started to up it through the gears and started to come at us in waves from their half-back line and midfield. All credit to them for how they finished the game.

“We're bitterly disappointed we didn't get over the line because we came here thinking we were going to beat Clare and we were very confident we were going to beat them.”

With his first-year report card showing just three defeats from 13 League and Championship outings, Egan said strengthening the panel is a priority ahead of year two.

“We've 12 U20s in our 41-man panel and it's now all about development. Development starts today for them. They need to be ready for when we go back training in December. There's no point in only starting in the winter. They need to get ready now. It's something I'm going to have to focus on over the next few months because when I get these boys back in December, I want to have a right cut off 2023.”