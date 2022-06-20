Camogie wrap: Race is on to join Cork in sealing semi-final spots 

Another week, another round of enthralling action in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

And another draw.

It was the fourth time in as many rounds that two teams could not be separated but notably, three of those have come in Group 1, where a number of other clashes have gone down to the wire.

It all means that Clare are the only side out of contention for qualification to the knockout stages but they still have something to play for in the final round on July 2, as they bid to avoid a relegation play-off.

Indeed only Cork can afford to experiment, as they are assured of top spot and the direct route to the All-Ireland semi-final. That leaves Waterford, Tipperary, Dublin and Wexford vying for the two quarter-final positions.

It speaks to a level of competitiveness that may be at an all-time high. Certainly, Eimear Kelly noted the positivity for camogie, though she was devastated that despite a player-of-the-match contribution that enabled Clare to reel in a five-point deficit late on and draw with Dublin 1-9 each at Cusack Park, the Banner women would not make the final six.

Kelly shot three second-half points and set up Clare Hehir for the crucial goal before Lorna McNamara clipped over two points to secure the share of the spoils. A brilliant solo goal from 18-year-old Leaving Cert student Aisling O’Neill, who has lit up this year’s championship, looked to have sent Dublin on their way but they had to settle for a point in the end.

“I’m just sickened now to be honest,” said Kelly afterwards. “I’m so proud of all of our girls. It’s incredibly hard at this time of the summer to be putting it up, week-on-week and fair play to Dublin, they were excellent as well.

“It was such a battle and in terms of camogie, our group, the way it was laid out at the start, it was so exciting for every single team that was in it. That side of it has been brilliant but at times, it took its toll. And there’s a lot of hurt on bodies, and inside as well.

“There were a couple of tough calls (from the referee) as well and it’s a very hard one to take. It was tooth and nail. Everything seems to be coming down to a draw. I know Tipp won by a point today. In terms of camogie, camogie is the winner this year in the group, in terms of the standards and keeping the matches close for spectators coming. But yeah, I’m absolutely gutted. That’s the highs and lows of it. But there’ll be no fear of us. We’ll regroup now for two weeks and put the heads down. We’re always proud to put on the Clare jersey so there’ll be no fear of us. We’ll come out fighting again the next day and give Waterford one hell of a go.”

Elsewhere, an excellent performance by Katrina Mackey as well as late scores from Amy O’Connor, Clíona Healy and Laura Hayes finally enabled Cork to shake off a gritty Waterford by 0-16 to 0-10 at Walsh Park with Beth Carton impressing for the hosts. Tipperary kept their hopes alive by scoring the last five points, three from Cáit Devane and two, including the winner from joint captain Grace O’Brien, to snatch victory from Wexford’s grasp on a 0-15 to 1-11 scoreline at Bellefield.