Douglas and Sars set the pace in Cork SHL Division One

Douglas top Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL after they defeated their neighbours from Blackrock in the penultimate round of the competition in Church Road on Friday night.

Key to Douglas’s win was a goal in the third minute from Andy O’Connell and with Eoin Cadogan impressing at half-forward and Cillian O’Donovan dominant at half back, they carried that cushion to the end as they ran out 1-26 to 0-25 winners.

It leaves the Rockies level on points with Fr O’Neill’s after the Imokilly side defeated Newcestown by 3-23 to 2-13 on Sunday. Declan Dalton continued his rich vein of form, scoring an incredible 3-13, 3-5 of which came from play. Blackrock hold the head-to-head edge on O’Neill’s, and should they win their final game they will progress to the semi-finals.

Elsewhere in the group, a James Molloy goal helped Fermoy to turn an eight-point deficit into a 1-21 to 2-15 victory over Bishopstown, Bob O’Brien and Colm O’Driscoll raising the green flags for the Town, on Saturday while a goal from Ross O’Regan gave Midleton the edge over Na Piarsaigh with a 1-18 to 0-19 win. Fermoy, Midleton and Na Piarsaigh could still challenge Newtownshandrum and Killeagh for a place in the top five and claim a spot in next year’s Division 1 competition.

Sarsfields claimed top spot in Division 1B and a spot in the semi-finals against Blackrock or Fr O’Neill’s after they beat Ballymartle by 2-30 to 0-15 on Friday evening. Sars led by 0-14 to 0-9 after a close first half but goals from Shane O’Regan and Luke Hackett propelled them to victory thereafter.

Kanturk remain favourites to join them in the final four as they travel to Caherlag to play fourth-placed Erin’s Own on Tuesday, but Charleville kept themselves in contention as a late goal from Andrew Cagney helped them to a 1-25 to 3-17 win over Glen Rovers, Evan Murphy, Liam Coughlan and Simon Kennefick with the goals for the Glen. The Northsiders still remain in fifth spot and play their only challengers for that position, Carrigtwohill, in the final round.

Finally, in Rathcormack two goals from Cillian Tobin and fine performances from Eoin and Brian Roche helped Bride Rovers to a 2-22 to 1-19 win over St Finbarr’s, Ethan Twomey with the goal for the Barr’s.