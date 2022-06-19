Abandoned under-14 county final to be replayed, organisers confirm

Following a review by the Rebel Óg CCC, the match will now be decided next Wednesday night at Páirc Uí Rinn (Throw-in, 7.30pm).
13th June 2022. Glanmire's Tom O'Flynn wins the ball from Douglas' Ciaran Fitzgerald during the Rebel Og under 14 Premier 1A FC final at St Michaels GAA. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 14:33
Shane Donovan

A controversial Cork U14 football final, abandoned last week when one side walked off the pitch in extra time, is to be replayed, organisers have confirmed.

Confusion arose over the scoreline in the Glanmire-Douglas Rebel Og decider and spilled into extra time when Glanmire officials took their players off the pitch in protest over the period of time a black-carded Douglas player spent off the pitch

Douglas were leading at the time, but management from their club said they had no interest in winning the competition in such circumstances.

Explained:

The original contest, which took place at St. Michaels GAA, was called off shortly after extra time began after the Glanmire selectors took their players from off the field.

The confusion developed, as per the Irish Examiner last week, when the Glanmire camp thought they had won the title, Douglas thought the game had ended in a draw, and the referee had recorded it as a one-point victory for Douglas.

Even though Glanmire believed they had clinched the victory at the final whistle, the two camps agreed to play extra time.

After being black-carded near the end of normal time, a Douglas player was allowed to return to play at the start of extra time by the referee, causing even more confusion.

At the start of extra time, the black-carded player goaled to put Douglas ahead, and when the Southside team added another point to their score, the Glanmire management and players protested, eventually leaving the field of play.

