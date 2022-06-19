'Devastated' Kingston defers thoughts on his own future as Cork manager

Kieran Kingston will take some time to reflect before deciding if he wishes to remain on as Cork senior hurling manager.

The Tracton man’s three-year term concluded with the defeat to Galway on Saturday and he gave no indication that he wishes to extend his time in charge. His first term covered the 2016 and ’17 seasons.

“I’ve just come off the pitch and I haven’t even washed my hands yet,” said Kingston. “I went to the Galway dressing room and spoke to our own backroom team, so I haven’t thought of anything.

“Our focus was Antrim, then it was Galway - there was no thought of anything else. I don’t want any talk or speculation about me to take away from Galway’s win or from the character our group showed in the second half, and which I’m really proud of.”

Kingston also hopes veteran players will take time to reflect before making decisions about their careers.

“No different to mentors or players, let’s go reflect and everybody needs to reflect because if anyone is thinking beyond the next game, then their focus is not on the next game and the next task at hand, and our focus was 100% on this game because we wanted to get to an All-Ireland semi-final. That was our aim, we didn’t achieve it, that’s massively disappointing and we are all devastated with it.”

Kingston painted a positive picture about Cork’s future despite the defeat and being so close to going out of the championship last month.

“The way we looked at it we could have been out in May but this is not where we want to be. We knew we had a really good chance of getting to an All-Ireland semi-final and that was our target.

“We are devastated inside in the dressing room, the players are devastated and the players put a massive, massive effort into this campaign.

“Coming on the back of an All-Ireland final last year the team was starting to grow, getting to a league final.

“Okay, again, disappointing and two disappointing results in the Munster championship but then bounced really well and had two really good games and showed today that there’s great character coming into the group and a lot of young lads faced it up really well.

“I think that only bodes well for the future, but that doesn’t take away from Galway’s win or our disappointment. We set high standards for ourselves at the start of the season, very high standards. We raised the bar and we raised the ceiling, and the next step in that ceiling was getting to an All-Ireland semi-final and we didn’t achieve that, and that’s massively disappointing.”