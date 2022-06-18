Lohan lauds his Banner battlers for 'toughing it out' in remarkable late comeback

Clare manager Brian Lohan commended his charges for toughing it out in the final quarter of their come-from-behind All-Ireland quarter-final win.

With 60 minutes run on the clock, Clare found themselves 3-12 to 0-15 behind and having scored only one point in the preceding 19 minutes.

But in a phenomenal turnaround, the Banner outscored Wexford by 1-9 to 0-2 from the hour mark onward to complete a 10-point swing and progress with four to spare to a semi-final against Kilkenny.

“Great credit due to our lads, we toughed it out,” said Lohan of their final quarter efforts. “We were really disappointed with how they played in the first half and things went against us I suppose in the second half, but there’s a great bunch there, a bit of spirit, and they did great in the end.

“They’re getting some element of reward for doing what they’re doing. They’ve put in a huge amount of work over the last while and were very disappointed with being beaten in the Munster final. It was always going to be a tough game for us against a really good opponent. I’m just happy to come out on the right side of the result.” So crucial to the Clare revival was the 1-4 bench contribution from Aron Shanagher and Shane Meehan.

“I suppose we had put our lads under pressure, that we were going to need a performance from all the guys that came on. And we’ve got really good young lads, and then we’ve got older guys like Shanagher who wants to be there and wants to be on the starting XV, and he gets frustrated then when he’s not on the starting XV.

“And you know, some of our marquee guys didn’t play well. But they are our marquee guys because they are marquee guys. And they keep going. There’s good stuff in them.

“You probably have some of the most exceptional talents that has ever been produced in Clare and they’re really hard workers as well. So great to see them respond like that [in the final quarter]."

Wexford manager Darragh Egan, meanwhile, rejected the assertion that his team had left victory behind them.

“We were six up and people say, 'oh, we left the lead behind us'; that is not the way hurling works," Egan insisted. "There were 25 minutes left at that stage, we always knew we were going to be under pressure coming down the home straight. Ultimately, that is how it was.

“We lost a few bodies, a few lads in pivotal positions. When the two Recks went off, a few holes started appearing in our defence.

“But to be fair to Clare, they started to up it through the gears and they started to come at us in waves from their half-back line and midfield. All credit to them for how they finished the game.”