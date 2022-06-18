'In some big moments, big players stood up' —Shefflin hails character of Galway side 

Galway manager Henry Shefflin commended his players’ character as they saw off Cork in a game he admits “easily could have gone against us”.

Still feeling the psychological effects of their Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny 14 days earlier, Shefflin acknowledged his team were under pressure in the first half, yet they never conceded their advantage from Jack Grealish’s first-minute goal.

“To be fair, the first half was two teams lacking a little bit of confidence. I think it was a cagey affair. I think the second half it definitely opened up a bit. I’m just thrilled with the character the lads showed because it could have easily went against us there," said Shefflin. "In some big moments, big players stood up. For that, you have to be very proud of the way they performed.

“I’m sure Cork will be very disappointed with their first-half performance. They obviously were wasteful enough and probably could have had more scores. We were still a bit hungover from the Leinster final in that first half and to be fair Conor (Whelan) was exceptional there and just a brilliant goal. I haven’t watched it back but I’m not sure how he squeezed it in from that tight angle.”

Cork think differently but Shefflin felt referee Paud O’Dwyer was right to play on when Daithí Burke contacted Seamus Harnedy in the second half.

“I must compliment Paud because the easiest thing to do at that moment was to give a free," he said. "It looked to me like it was shoulder to shoulder and those moments were big for us.”

Galway lost the second half by four points but it was a more pleasing display in that period for Shefflin. “Yeah, probably because it was a better half to be fair and I think that’s what it is because it could have easily gone against us. We had three or four players cramping and you don’t want to be cramping against Cork players because they are so lively. Everyone contributed and that’s what you want from the team because I think that’s in the players.

“I must say I’ve really enjoying the time up there. The way these players are responding has been brilliant. That’s why you hope they go out and give it everything they have. Anything more than that you can’t ask for.”

While acknowledging the strength of their next opponents and a return to Croke Park to face Limerick in 15 days, Shefflin felt it was a great response to the below-par display against the Cats in GAA HQ.

“I was obviously disappointed with the Leinster final but I think they were bitterly disappointed because they felt they didn’t leave it out there and that’s all you can ask for," he added.

“So, look we’re thrilled with today, we’re very mindful of what’s coming next but you have to enjoy these moments. This is what we all do it for, a tight, tense battle like that and coming out the right side of it, it is a good feeling. Unfortunately, down in the Cork dressing room that is very different. It’s small margins. I was delighted HawkEye was here today because if it wasn’t we were obviously in bother.”