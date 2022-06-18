Cork left to rue first-half shooting as Galway hold on for victory in Thurles 

GALWAY 1-21 CORK 2-19

Cork’s first-half profligacy was their downfall here as Galway did just about enough to set up an All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick on July 3.

Patrick Collins’ early error was costly too but Cork hit 16 wides on an afternoon to forget for Kieran Kingston as Cathal Mannion steadied the ship for Galway in the closing stages.

After a delightful pick-up, Shane Kingston’s goal four minutes into the second half brought Cork within two but they couldn’t build on it. They were one back in the 54th minute but Galway responded with a hat-trick of points.

Scores from Alan Cadogan and Darragh Fitzgibbon narrowed the margin to the minimum in additional time but substitute Patrick Horgan, having scored four points, hit the post with a long-range free.

Jack Grealish was an unlikely goalscorer after just 14 seconds when Collins let the Galway corner-back's long-range effort slip through his hands. It provided Galway with a lead that they held beyond half-time so bad was Cork’s shooting in the first half.

Posting 12 wides by the break, three of them from Conor Lehane placed balls, three goal opportunities were also easily negotiated by Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy. Seconds after Grealish’s goal, Alan Connolly had more time than he thought after slipping Daithí Burke and his shot lacked force.

Robbie O’Flynn’s effort in the 10th minute demanded more of Murphy but again he was level to it as he was to Darragh Fitzgibbon’s attempt in the 22nd minute.

All the while, Cork, despite being the better team in general play, were racking up the wides and were punished for their wastefulness in the 18th minute when Conor Whelan rounded Seán O’Donoghue after the Cork defender lost sight of the ball. Whelan’s shot from an acute angle beat Collins to put Galway five ahead.

A beautiful score by O’Flynn from under the Kinane Stand made it a three-point game in the 27th minute but Galway rallied with three in a row. A Kingston free brought Cork to within five at the break, 2-6 to 0-7, after a surreally disappointing half of hurling.

Scorers for Galway: C. Whelan (1-2); C. Mannion, C. Cooney (2 frees, 1 65) (0-4 each); David Burke (0-2); J. Grealish (1-0); J. Cooney (0-2); R. Glennon, B. Concannon, J. Flynn, J. Coen, T. Monaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S. Kingston (1-2, 0-1 free); P. Horgan (0-4, 2 frees, 1 65); R. O’Flynn, M. Coleman (2 frees, 1 sideline), A. Cadogan (0-3 each); D. Fitzgibbon (0-2); C. Lehane (free), D. Cahalane, L. Meade (0-1 each).

GALWAY: E. Murphy; J. Grealish, Daithí Burke (c), D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, F. Burke; David Burke, R. Glennon; T. Monaghan, C. Cooney, J. Cooney; C. Whelan, C. Fahy, C. Mannion.

Subs for Galway: B. Concannon for C. Fahy (30); J. Flynn for G. McInerney (inj 34); J. Coen for R. Glennon (45); E. Niland for David Burke (69); G. Lee for T. Monaghan (70+5).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, D. Cahalane, S. O’Donoghue; R. Downey, C. Joyce, M. Coleman (c); D. Fitzgibbon, L. Meade; R. O’Flynn, S. Harnedy, S. Kingston; T. O’Mahony, A. Connolly, C. Lehane.

Subs for Cork: P. Horgan for C. Lehane (h-t); J. O’Connor for A. Connolly (47); G. Millerick for R. Downey (51); A. Cadogan for T. O’Mahony (58); T. O’Connell for S. Harnedy (67).

Referee: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).