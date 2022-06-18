Plunkett steps down as Laois hurling boss after two-year stint

Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett has stepped down as Laois senior hurling manager.

The Portlaoise native succeeded Eddie Brennan in 2020 having previously overseen The O’Moore County from 2012 to ‘16.

Laois retained their Division 1 status this year but were relegated from the Liam MacCarthy Cup after losing all of their five Leinster SHC round games.

In a statement released today, Plunkett wrote: “I wish to advise that I have informed CLG Laois that I will step away from managing Laois senior hurling team forthwith. There is a job of work to be done to bring Laois through the Joe McDonagh championship in 2023 and up to the levels of competing at the Leinster championship round robin competition in 2024.

“This is a 2-year project at minimum and will require further development of the panel and integrating some of the recent U20 players as well as clearing up some injuries, and I feel it would be best served with a new management team taking over now and bringing this job of work to fruition.

“The fact that the team will still play in the top tier of the National Hurling League again in 2023 will I feel be good preparation for the Joe McDonagh championship that follows. Stepping away now will allow CLG Laois the time to appoint a new management team in time for the local championships and to check-in on all club players.”

Plunkett felt Laois were greatly impacted by the pandemic and injuries over the last two seasons. “Looking back, the last two years have been very frustrating years to be managing a team, with Covid in 2021 stopping all pre-league preparations, and with a plethora of injures in the panel disrupting 2022 performances.

“Looking out on the Leinster Hurling Final recently and looking at both teams thinking what if either of these teams were missing half of their outfield key players in this game – how would they perform and what would the result be?”

He continued: “The round robin format of the Leinster Hurling championship is now a very different and ruthless place with teams trying to put as many scores on you as they can in order to ensure they keep their own score difference in best shape and secure the knock-out places.

“If you are anyway vulnerable in a game they will go after that vulnerability and rightly so. But what starts out as a big challenge for counties like Laois becomes altogether more difficult when you are missing that many of your core players and teams need to put scores on the board to ensure their Championship qualification.”

Plunkett signed off by expressing his condolences to the family and friends of Tyrone hurler Damian Casey who passed away yesterday.