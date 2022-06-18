Weekend GAA previews: Cork can win the midfield battleground

TODAY.

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

Galway v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, 1.45pm, (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live RTÉ.

Is it a reflection of these teams’ fall from grace that they provide the curtain-raiser? Maybe we’re reading too much into it but there doesn’t seem to be too many complaints about the game starting proceedings in Thurles. Galway’s record in quarter-finals as Leinster runners-up reads two wins from four while Cork haven’t lost their last two quarter-finals and are waiting 14 years for a championship win over Galway. These statistics mask just how strong Galway looked in the round-robin stages of Leinster this year and Cork’s response to staring an early championship exit in the face, beating Waterford and Tipperary before last Saturday’s victory in Belfast. After that below-par Leinster final performance, it’s to Galway that most people will look for a response early in the game. Shootouts in the recent past have favoured Galway but Cork know they can outwork the westerners in the middle and create more chances. Galway looked uncertain in the middle third against Kilkenny and while Thomas Monaghan will be a major asset in the future he looked green in that game and Johnny Coen has to be a lot more disciplined this time around – indeed the same can be said for Galway as a whole.

At this stage, Cork have done their bloodletting and soul-searching. Two weeks might not be enough for Galway to shrug off that defeat to Kilkenny.

Verdict: Cork.

Clare v Wexford, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.45pm, (C. Lyons, Cork) Live RTÉ.

And so Rory Hayes will be given the opportunity to take on Rory O’Connor after the Wexford forward came out on top in their duel in Ennis back in March. Brilliant in open play and winning frees that day, it will be perfectly understandable if he is occupying Brian Lohan’s thoughts as much as Tony Kelly is filling Darragh Egan’s. Shane Reck would appear the perfect candidate to shadow Kelly as Wexford drop a player back and hope to isolate O’Connor and Conor McDonald up front. At the same time, it might be worth considering putting a marker on John Conlon to negate his influence. Wexford can’t play the patient game here. Clare have regularly started well and if there is a Munster final hangover for them, it will be seen at the beginning and possibly the end of the game. At the same time, the battles they have banked through Munster must count for something. Yes, Wexford have more of a physical presence about them this season but Clare’s middle eight have looked so good going back to their win over Tipperary. Lee Chin is a matchwinner and Clare will have to crowd them out, but they can do limit the damage he does. The Banner bench looks better too.

Verdict: Clare.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, 5pm, (J. Dermody).

Clare’s Munster campaign showed a lot of promise but they find themselves at the bottom of the table and Dublin will be optimistic about pushing further up the table.

Verdict: Dublin.

Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 5.30pm, (R. Kelly).

A top of the table clash as Waterford look to join Cork on nine points but the visitors should have enough quality to keep their neighbours at bay.

Verdict: Cork.

Wexford v Tipperary, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2pm, (L. Dempsey).

A disappointing campaign for Tipperary this year but then injuries have taken their toll. In contrast, Wexford have a win to their names and can add a second.

Verdict: Wexford.

TOMORROW.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Sligo v Cavan, Croke Park, 1.45pm, (F. Kelly, Longford) Live RTÉ.

Less than two years after a famous Ulster title, Cavan have to be applauded for giving this fledgling competition the respect it will need to continue. Sligo were always going to treat it seriously and their penalty shootout victory over Leitrim was one of the Tailteann Cup’s highlights so far. Cavan return to Croke Park for the first time since they coped with Tipperary’s long-range scoring in the Division 4 final and they can absorb Sligo’s firepower too.

Verdict: Cavan.

Westmeath v Offaly, Croke Park, 4pm, (P. Faloon) Live RTÉ.

Niall Darby’s injury comes at a cruel time for the player and Offaly. His work-rate sets a standard for those around him and Offaly know it’s a case of who works harder in this derby. Will John Maughan be tempted to put a man-marker on John Heslin given his influence this summer? Jack Bryant gives an otherwise experienced Offaly attack some much-needed pace and he can trouble Westmeath but there may be more balance in Jack Cooney’s side.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC semi-final.

Galway v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm, (P. Murphy, Carlow) Sport TG4.

Galway will be sharper than their opponents having come through their quarter-final phases as Tipperary have been made to wait since their epic Munster final victory over Clare. That could be the difference between two promising groups.

Verdict: Galway.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship, Round 2.

Group A.

Cavan v Mayo, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1.45pm, (S. Coyle) Live TG4.

You’d expect some fight from Cavan but Mayo are in mean form and should continue their 100% record.

Verdict: Mayo.

Tipperary v Dublin, Templetuohy, 2pm, (J. Murphy).

A difficult day for Tipperary against Mayo and it’s not going to get any easier here even if they have home advantage. Verdict: Dublin.

Group B.

Armagh v Meath, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.45pm, (G. McMahon) Live TG4.

Armagh have yet to commence their All-Ireland campaign whereas Meath looked like champions in seeing off Monaghan in Round 1. Armagh have thrilling forwards but it should be a Meath win.

Verdict: Meath.

Group C.

Galway v Westmeath, Tuam Stadium 2pm (G. Chapman).

Galway are now playing catch-up after a slightly surprising loss to Kerry at the outset.

Verdict: Galway.

Group D.

Cork v Donegal, Clane, 2pm, (B. Redmond).

It took plenty from Donegal to see off Waterford last day out and here they will need to be even cuter to dismiss Cork. Donegal are battle-hardened yet Cork are a shrewd crew.

Verdict: Cork.