Beara find their range at vital moments to see off spirited Muskerry 

Cork PSFC Beara 0-16 Muskerry 0-10

Dunmanway Beara qualified for the Bons Secours Cork PSFC Divisions/Colleges preliminary section semi-finals following a six-point victory over Muskerry in Dunmanway on Thursday evening.

This game will be remembered for Beara’s ability to pick off scores at vital times and Brian Terry O’Sullivan’s influence throughout an entertaining clash. Impressive displays from Sean Terry O’Sullivan, Fintan Finner and Jason Harrington added to a good night for Beara football.

The winners progress to the unseeded section’s semi-finals with Avondhu and Carbery. As for Muskerry, an upcoming clash with Imokilly offers one last chance to reach the final four.

The Mid-Cork side lined out with only 18 available players but proved more than a match for their opponents during the opening half. Poor shooting let the losers down however, and they struggled in front of goal during the final quarter, a timeframe their opponents cemented their win.

There was little to choose between two sides with Beara leading 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval. The eventual winners improved as the second half progressed and used the cushion of four-point lead to see out the closing stages.

Beara were 0-4 to 0-3 ahead after 15 minute thanks to Fintan Finner, Tomas Murphy and Brian Terry O’Sullivan (two) scores. Muskerry responded with the excellent Cathal Vaughan splitting the posts prior to Ciaran Galvin and Connor Cotter edging their team ahead.

The remainder of a frenetic opening half saw Beara add two Sean Terry O’Sullivan frees plus a Finner effort to lead by two at the short whistle.

A third quarter littered with poor shooting saw Sean Terry O’Sullivan (three points, two frees), Brian Terry O’Sullivan and Michael Shea maintain their side’s three-point advantage.

Jack Hayes and Mark Healy replied for a misfiring Muskerry who struggled to break down Beara’s well organised defence.

The eventual winners kicked for home during the final quarter with Jason Harrington making his presence felt. Lining out at wing-back, Harrington scored twice, as did Brian Terry O’Sullivan to keep Muskerry at arms length.

A pair of Cathal Vaughan frees kept Muskerry in touch but it wasn’t enough to prevent Beara from running out six-point winners.

Fintan Finner finished off a flowing move deep into injury-time to confirm the Western Division’s victory and a place in the semi-finals of the unseeded section of this year’s Cork PSFC Divisions/Colleges competition.

Scorers for Beara: S T O’Sullivan (0-5, 0-4 frees), F Finner, J Harrington and B T O’Sullivan (0-3 each), T Murphy and M Shea (0-1 each).

Scorers for Muskerry: C Vaughan (0-5, 0-2 frees), C O’Leary, C Galvin, C Cotter, J Hayes and M Healy (0-1 each).

BEARA: W O’Sullivan (Adrigole); E O’Shea (Urhan), E Murphy (Garnish), C O’Shea (Urhan); M Shea (Urhan), C O’Sullivan (Urhan), R O’Driscoll (Garnish); B T O’Sullivan (captain, Garnish), F Finner (Castletownbere); D Hanley (Castletownbere), J Harrington (Adrigole), J O’Neill (Castletownbere); S T O’Sullivan (Garnish), T Murphy (Castletownbere), P O’Neill (Garnish).

Subs: S O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for T Murphy (25), D Crowley (Urhan) for P O’Neill (40), C O’Sullivan (Urhan) for D Hanley (46), C Lowney (Urhan) for Ciaran O’Sullivan (inj, 52).

MUSKERRY: J Creedon (captain, Uibh Laoire); P Crowley (Donoughmore), C O’Riordan (Uibh Laoire), M Creed (Clondrohid); C Cotter (Kilmichael), M Lordan (Ballinora), C Galvin (Uibh Laoire); A Murphy (Canovee), E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); L Collins (Inniscarra), C Vaughan (Uibh Laoire), C O’Leary (Clondrohid); D Dineen(Clondrohid), D Kelly (Uibh Laoire), M Healy (Canovee).

Subs: J Hayes (Innsicarra) for C O’Leary (inj, 20), L Kelleher (Canovee) for M Creed (47), D Kelleher (Inniscarra) for A Murphy (60).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).