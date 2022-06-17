Gearóid Hegarty has admitted his Munster final goal for Limerick felt like an 'out of body experience' and came as a badly needed release after several weeks of red card frustration.

Hegarty scored one of the great Munster final goals when he seized on a pass from Tom Morrissey, flicked the ball over defender Diarmuid Ryan's head and struck to the Clare net to tie the scores late in the first-half.

The 2020 Hurler of the Year's celebration, when he leaped through the air in delight and punched the air in front of the packed terrace, caught even him by surprise.

Asked if it was prompted by the controversial red card, arising from two dubious bookings, that he received when the sides previously met in the round robin section three weeks earlier, Hegarty said it probably was.

"I didn't think I was (reacting to it) but I must have been because I don't normally, I suppose, celebrate as strongly as that," said Hegarty. "Normally you have a little fist-pump maybe or a finger-wag and run back out to your position but it was like an out of body experience, I was jumping up in the air like a madman. I didn't even realise what I was doing. It came back to the drawn game in Cusack Park, I was sent off. It was a tough couple of weeks for me mentally.

"It was mentally draining. Everyone I met...I'm a schoolteacher so everyone I met in the school, whether it be the students or the staff or people out on the street, going to training, if I'm inside in town having a coffee, whatever it is, the amount of people...even my phone, my phone blew up after the game with the amount of people texting me and ringing me just to wish me well and make sure that I was okay after the game when, literally, by the time I had left Cusack Park on the Sunday, I had forgotten about it completely.

"I just wanted to move on and focus on the Munster final because I was happy enough that we had got to a Munster final and you're getting a chance against the same team so quickly to go out and make right what I believe, and most people believe that I shouldn't have been sent off that day so, look, it was a mentally draining couple of weeks.

"I thought it might be rough for a couple of days after it with people chatting to me about it but it just didn't go away."

Hegarty had sympathy for the two Clare players, Rory Hayes and Peter Duggan, who were hit with retrospective sanctions after the Munster final. Both were subsequently cleared though Hegarty said he isn't a fan of retrospective punishment.

Former Galway star Joe Canning went a step further and described it as 'a bit of a joke of a system really', highlighting how the incidents that the GAA followed up on were initially raised on The Sunday Game.

"I just thought myself that it seemed to be all Clare's side and nothing about Limerick," said Canning of the TV analysis. "Now maybe there was nothing about Limerick (that warranted attention) but if you're going down that road, I think you have to be impartial and have to give both sides. Do I agree with it? The guys got suspended and then they got off on a technicality. It's a bit of a joke of a system really and it's not the first time."

Meanwhile, Canning urged his native Galway not to 'overthink things' ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork following Leinster final defeat.

