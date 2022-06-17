Offaly on the march: 'It is moving in the right direction, the county is making progress'

First things first, how does a former Limerick hurler come to lead an Offaly minor team to within an hour of the county’s first All-Ireland final appearance at this level in 33 years?

“It was Declan Loughnane, back in late 2018, who approached me initially,” Faithful boss Leo O’Connor begins, “I had taken the Sligo hurlers for a couple of sessions in the years before that when Declan was manager up there.” The pair had first got to know each other during O’Connor’s time as Mayo hurling coach in 2014, challenge games routinely organised between O’Connor’s Mayo and Loughnane’s neighbouring Sligo.

Loughnane was appointed Offaly minor manager for the 2019 season, the Shinrone native inviting the former Limerick U21 manager to be part of his backroom team. And when Loughnane moved on a year later, it was O’Connor who moved up to replace him in the top job.

A Leinster minor final was reached during O’Connor’s first year as manager, with the class of 2022 going one better last month in front of a 13,000-strong crowd at MW Hire O’Moore Park.

A quick word on that magical Monday evening in Portlaoise before we look ahead to this evening’s All-Ireland semi-final assignment against Clare (Thurles, 7.30pm).

“When we came back out onto the field a second time, after the throw-in had been put back, the ground was full, the atmosphere was electric. It was one of those occasions that the GAA is built around. 6,000 or 7,000 Offaly people were there. That can only be positive.” Another positive would be Offaly advancing to a first All-Ireland minor hurling final since 1989.

“It is moving in the right direction in Offaly, the county is making progress. There is a very good county board there.

“This team that are in the All-Ireland semi-final, they got to a Tony Forristal final when they were U14, so in fairness there was a lot of groundwork put in there over the last three to four years. Martin Cashin, who was county coaching officer, put in great work and that is now being carried on by Carina Carroll.

“The number one priority after this minor campaign would be to win the Joe McDonagh Cup and get back up to Liam MacCarthy level. This is just one minor team, and while I do think four or five will push on to senior level in the next couple of years, you do need to be getting a few from the 2020 minor team and last year’s side, as well.”

Given his time up west, these past four years in the midlands, and the near decade before that he spent working within the Limerick underage academy, O’Connor is plenty familiar with the centre of excellence facilities different counties are operating out of. The Faithful Fields, he says, is a clear market leader.

“It is the best in Ireland bar none. The only thing Faithful Fields doesn't have is an astro turf, but the gym, canteen, dressing-rooms, and fields - the front field surface is absolutely unreal - are top class.

“That all the Offaly teams are based there creates a positivity you can build around.”