‘If he gets a sniff at all, he’ll go for it’: Connolly is Cork’s ace

At just 20 years young and despite starting on the bench for Cork’s opening two games in the Munster round-robin, it is Alan Connolly who sits atop the championship’s goal-scoring chart.

No hurling follower should need to spend long studying the accompanying table to know that Connolly is by far the most inexperienced of the goal-hungry quintet, the Blackrock youngster handed his first championship start as recently as last month’s Round 4 Munster outing away to Waterford.

Speaking to this newspaper before Cork’s second game in the provincial series, Ben O’Connor was adamant that Connolly, who'd gone close to finding the net when introduced as a second-half sub first day out against Limerick, had to start against Clare.

“Alan has to be called in and left inside. He got two bad balls in the first half of the League final and was taken off at half-time. We were being roasted in our backline and the corner-forward got taken off,” noted the former Cork forward, who finished his argument by remarking that “Alan Connolly brings something different”.

O’Connor’s old Cork teammate Fergal Ryan is in full agreement with the latter point, while also admitting that he too felt Connolly should have been getting more game-time before his first start five weeks ago.

As it was, Kieran Kingston saw fit not to include the 20-year-old in the starting line-up for the Clare game. Not that he had to wait very long in the wings, mind, Connolly thrown in as early as the 27th minute in light of Cork’s disastrous start.

A total of 2-2 came off his five possessions, 1-1 of which he supplied himself. His first championship goal - a kicked effort - was by no means pretty, but his ability to hold off Rory Hayes and Diarmuid Ryan displayed both his appetite for the green flag and improving strength.

Reward for his effort in the Clare defeat was a first championship start against Waterford, Connolly proving himself a goal poacher supreme at Walsh Park when hitting the net in either half. Add in the two converted frees he was fouled for in the first half and his was a valuable contribution as Cork rescued their season.

Another goal against Tipperary took his green flag total to four and Connolly to the top of the class, and there he remains despite failing to make it four games on the bounce where he found the net during last Saturday’s trip to Belfast.

The criticism often thrown at Cork that they prefer the handy point rather than go hunting for majors doesn’t stick with Connolly.

“Some players have blistering pace or deadly accuracy, I think Alan is a great believer in that if an opportunity arises, he will go for it. He has that goal poacher’s instinct, that’s what he brings to Cork,” says Fergal Ryan, who spent the past number of seasons managing the Blackrock team of which Connolly is the go-to forward.

“If he gets a sniff at all, he'll go for it. You need someone on your team doing that, someone who'll put their head down and take a bit of punishment.

“He's definitely something that Cork probably didn't have or don't have for a while now or even currently. He is someone who has a knack for getting away from players and has an eye for goal then. He did it for Blackrock in 2020 when we won the county (Connolly contributed five goals en route to glory).”

Ryan’s observation that he is a player who might be subdued for 15 or 20 minutes and then appear out of nowhere to turn a game is backed up by the fact that Connolly did not have one clean possession between his 22nd and 51st minute goals against Waterford.

“He reminds me of Paul Flynn that way,” Ryan continued.

“When the opportunity came to him [in the Munster round-robin], he put his arms around it and hopefully he'll grasp it in the next couple of games, if there is to be a couple more games for Cork this summer and not just one more.”