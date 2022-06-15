Waterford to continue with Walsh Park plans

Waterford will be pushing on with phase one of Walsh Park’s redevelopment later this year despite Meath joining Kildare in pausing their stadium reconstructions.

On Monday, Meath chairman John Kavanagh told clubs that work on what they hope will be a 21,000 all-seater stadium was not possible at present due to rising costs. “ The redevelopment of Páirc Tailteann is at a standstill and will be for the foreseeable future, he said.

“Inflation in the construction sector, the shortage in the housing sector, the war in Ukraine which has impacted on energy, all this has had a knock on effect meaning that the cost of the Páirc Tailteann development has increased by anything between 40% and 50% from what was originally budgeted back in 2019.”

Earlier this month, Kildare said plans for St Conleth’s Park were also put on ice. However Waterford chairman Sean Michael O’Regan last night confirmed that Waterford will commence work on their stadium later this year.