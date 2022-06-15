Gearóid McInerney parking the past and powering on into the summer

Gearóid McInerney is moving on, and he hopes everyone else is too.

Talk of Kilkenny boss Brian Cody and Galway manager Henry Shefflin’s handshakes is wearing thin for the big defender.

“I’d say it’s something on the outside. There’s been enough said about it now.

“It’s probably time to park it and move on, and start talking about the hurling. I haven’t really looked into it, or put too much thought into it. I know there’s a lot of outside noise on it, but we’re just moving on to the next one.”

Part of moving on is parking the “disappointing performance” from Galway in that Leinster final defeat a couple of weeks ago.

“We didn’t really reach the levels we expect of ourselves. I suppose we’re not trying to think about it too much, but at the same time you need to take your learnings from it and move onto the next game.

“It’s great the way the games are coming thick and fast. In that sense, you can move on from it. You’re not dwelling on it too long. On the day it just didn’t go our way. We were just below par. It can happen in sport. It’s more important trying to get it right for the next day.”

Galway are seeking an improvement against Cork this weekend, natural enough.

“We’re kind of looking at ourselves individually and how to improve for the next day, get yourself right, get the mindset right, try not to think about it too much and move on from there.

“It does hurt, of course, losing a final. But the fact is we’re still in it so it’s important to train your way out of it.”

McInerney is around long enough now to advise the newcomers on how to train their way out of it: “It’s good to have been there before and try use that experience you have from other years.

“I suppose it’s a bit different year-on-year, with Covid as well it was very difficult, no crowds at games. Every year seems so much different. It’s good to have experience, but year-on-year it just changes so much. The squad is changing, evolving year-on-year. I suppose no more so than this year. There’s a few new faces in and people performing very good in training and matches, so it’s great to see a few new faces coming through.

“It’s very important to have that strong 26, people trying to break into that. It’s very hard for the management team; Henry (Shefflin), Joycey (Damien Joyce) and Kevin Lally to pick the best 26.”

Part of that experience is adapting to different playing styles: “It’s changed a lot. Different teams have different styles. Some teams like to puck it long. Some teams like to work it short. Sometimes, it can go a bit of both. You don’t now what kind of game is going to be thrown your way. It has changed a bit. Teams build up play, they like to build it up and all that but it’s still hurling at the end of the day. You just need to be able to adapt as the years go on.”

Management and players alike will look to replicate the improvement Galway showed after drawing with Wexford in the Leinster championship.

“Exactly. You need to move on quickly. There was great support, even at the Wexford game and the atmosphere there was immense, it was great. “They’re the kind of games you want to play. A close game. We were lucky to draw it in the end. It’s nice to be playing in those games, you take the highs with the lows.”

Handshakes apart, what kind of manager is Henry Shefflin?

“He has his own unique style. He’s his own man in a way. What he has done as a player speaks for itself. With the lads around him, and the background team around him, is great. As a manager, he’ll always be looking out, overseeing everything, making sure it’s going well.”