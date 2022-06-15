Australia bound Wall isn't turning her back on the Royals

Reigning ladies Footballer of the Year Vikki Wall believes she has a 'lot of years left' playing for Meath despite signing up for AFLW duty.

The All-Star forward has agreed to join North Melbourne and will depart when All-Ireland title holders Meath exit the Championship.

With the AFLW season moved to an August start date, and the increasing drive towards professionalism in the oval ball game, it's anticipated that Irish players will shortly have to choose between sports.

Up to now, the majority of Irish in the AFLW have split their time each year between the two countries, playing in both codes.

"Obviously I have been playing with Meath since I was 16 and it is something that is such a huge part of my life and it's definitely not something that I'm finished with yet," said Wall. "I think I hopefully have a lot of years left with me playing for Meath."

It's been reported that Orlagh Lally, another key member of Meath's All-Ireland winning team in 2021 and a recent National League winner, will leave for the Fremantle Dockers when the LGFA season is over.

More Meath players could yet follow though Wall rejected the suggestion that this could break up their winning team.

"The whole point is that at the moment we are trying to prove it is not a one-person show and I think that's critical," she said. "I think if we were, I don't think we would have achieved anything. That is something our management have strongly instilled in us, regardless of who is on the pitch. Fingers crossed I will be playing for Meath for a number of years but the fact is we want it to be a place where there are new girls coming in every year that are challenging the people that are there already and thankfully that is happening at the moment.

"I think in previous years there wasn't that challenge, if comfort sneaks into a team I don't think it's a good thing. So I'd like to believe the people we have coming up from underage and the core group we have there is strong enough. It's definitely not about one person."

Asked if she feels a weight of pressure to perform in Australia, given her rise to prominence in Ireland and the fact that North Melbourne are prepared to allow her skip most of the pre-season, Wall shook her head.

"I'm buzzing for it," she said. "I wouldn't say I'm feeling a huge amount of pressure, to be honest. I just think it's exciting. I wouldn't say I'm going down there to prove a point to anyone else, I'm going down for me and to enjoy it and to challenge myself, to see how I can adapt and push myself outside of my comfort zone. I'm not under any illusion that it's going to be a difficult transfer but I think that's the main draw of it."

With more and more Irish players leaving for Australia, and a recent near doubling of wages in the AFLW, pressure may come on here for the LGFA to provide basic expense payments and gear allowances for all players.

"Even as simple a thing as boots and your kit and gear, whether that's for camogie or whatever, they are expensive," said Wall. "You are paying a couple of hundred euros for a pair of boots and you wear them so often that you are replacing them regularly. Maybe through that side of things, without turning completely professional, it might make it a bit more sustainable for people to be playing without being out of pocket."

