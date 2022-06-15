Kerry Ladies still waiting on Centre of Excellence return

Aishling O'Connell says it's disappointing that the Kerry ladies footballers still haven't returned to training at the county's centre of excellence.

Team-mate Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh complained last month that despite having a large photo of her on the wall of the complex, the team isn't currently able to use the state of the art facilities.

Defender O'Connell, ironically speaking at the launch of a new strand of AIG's Effort is Equal campaign, said the team supported Ni Mhuircheartaigh's comments and confirmed the situation hasn't changed in the meantime.

"Tralee is a great setup, there's the pitch and the dressing-rooms, which does us fine, and there's a room where we get the food after," said O'Connell, referencing the Munster finalists' current IT Tralee training base. "But you're playing football for Kerry, you want to be in the Kerry centre of excellence. There's no doubt about that.

"It's where you want to train and we have been there (in the past). The setup in the centre of excellence is brilliant, there's four pitches, there's gyms, there's the kitchen, it's where you want to be. Especially when you see that other teams are there, the men and the underage boys teams are there. You do want to be training there, you want to be treated the same. It's something that we can't dwell on because it hasn't changed."

After Ni Mhuircheartaigh's comments, Kerry GAA stated that the hope is to develop two pitches for specific use by Kerry LGFA and Kerry camogie. O'Connell is hoping for a speedier resolution than that as the Division 2 champions are up and running in the All-Ireland championship following a terrific win over Galway.

"I'm hoping that it'll be resolved shortly," said the Cork based Garda. "A few of the teams that had gotten preference there, because they're men's GAA teams, which is perfectly fair, the men's hurlers and stuff, now that they're no longer in the Championship, would we take their spot? I'm not sure."

Beating Galway has left Kerry on the brink of qualification for the All-Ireland quarter-finals. "We're just like, 'Why not this year? Why not us?'" said O'Connell. "Meath have given everyone a bit of a boost having won it last year, having been the underdogs. I think every team is just like, 'Why not this year?' That's the way we're looking at it."