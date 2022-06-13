Cork sweat on trio for Galway game

Cork hurling management face an anxious wait this week with three players fighting to be fit for next Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Galway (Semple Stadium, 1.45pm).
After last weekend’s win over Antrim in Belfast spectators saw defenders Robert Downey and Sean O’Donoghue limping from the field in Corrigan Park, while forward Shane Kingston also picked up a leg injury in the game.
It’s understood that all three are currently doubtful for next Saturday’s game, which forms part of a double-header with Clare v Wexford being played at 3.45pm.
Long-term injury victim Daire O’Leary may come into contention for a place if either Downey or O’Donoghue do not recover in time. If Kingston does not start Cork have several options available to replace him, including Conor Cahalane, Patrick Horgan and Jack O’Connor, all of whom came off the bench in the Antrim game.